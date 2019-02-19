Directed and Alcohol Detection Systems at the Tint World Convention

Pictured L to R: Al Fontane VP Sales Central & Eastern US, Bob Hernandez Director of Channel Management ADS, James Winning Product Specialist Rep, Armando Parra International Sales Manager, John Schneid Dynamic Marketing.

ORLANDO, FL (02.20.2019) – Tint World, the Premier Auto Styling & Window Tinting Franchise, held their annual summit at the WDW Dolphin hotel in Orlando Florida this week. The Directed team was in full force to update franchisees on what’s new.

Viper DS4 was a hot topic among franchisees along with a live demonstration of the new Viper Bluetooth siren for DS4 that wow’ed the crowd. Viper Powersports was a point of focus as spring (Powersports season) is just around the corner.

Alcohol Detection Systems was introduced to the franchisees at large for the first time as a group, although several individual franchisees have already jumped on board the ADS opportunity in the states that ADS is authorized conduct business.

“Our model is a perfect fit especially for new franchisees. Tint World has built a machine that works, franchisees have everything they need for success and their challenge is to drive people to their door. ADS offers one unique way to drive traffic while generating revenue at the same time. For many new franchisees, that’s music to their ears,” said Bob Hernandez.

Visit directed.com and adsinterlock.com for more.

