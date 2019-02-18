K40 Electronics Announces Canada Representation Partnership with Graham Advantage Group Inc.

ELGIN, IL (02.19.2019) – K40 Electronics has appointed The Graham Advantage Group, Inc. of Alberta as its manufacturers’ representative in the Alberta and Saskatchewan provinces. The rep group has decades of experience specializing in the 12-volt industry.

“I am excited to be working with the K40 team of professionals that share the same hands-on approach to customer service, dealer trainings and genuine excitement for the 12-volt industry,” said Brian Graham, Operations Manager of The Graham Advantage Group, Inc. “With a high margin product that will never go OEM and the training and support K40 offers its dealers, this is a must-have core offering every retailer can build their business around.”

“This is a complimentary relationship… the synergy of our strengths will deliver a level of unparalleled service to mobile electronics retailers in Canada,” said Rachel Clark, K40’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

