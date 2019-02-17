The Kicker Arenacross Series Chicago… Livin’ Loud

CHICAGO, IL (02.18.2019) – The Kicker Arenacross Series continued in Chicago at the Sears Centre on Friday and Saturday, February 15th and 16th. Truck load after truckload of dirt was delivered on Wednesday to build and prepare the track for over 200 hundred riders to compete over the 2-Day competition.

The Saturday night crowd was very enthusiastic as they watched 25 races on the schedule.

Supporting the event for Kicker were Lorin Morrell and territory Kicker rep Tom Ebeling-Tree and Associates. Area Kicker retailers Armando Sounds and Elite Electronics were on site with staff members. Armando Sounds is Chicago based and Elite is located in Milwaukee. The companies showcased Kicker products to attendees under the Kicker 10×20 tent.

Lorin Morrell shows this group of attendees a Kicker product from under the tent with members of the Elite Electronics and Armando Sounds teams working the event.

Elite Electronics’ Umer Choudhry and Armando Sounds’ Mohammed Arman, owners, and their staff members engaged with many members of a demographic ideal for car audio, marine and powersports gear.

This young lady claims an arena contest prize from Lorin Morrell… super Kicker CushBT headphones!

Crowds both nights were enthusiastic as riders circled the track for 25 races on the schedule. During the evening announcements were made over the PA system for contests to win Kicker prizes.

Tom Ebeling (R) and Lorin Morrell have the Kicker tent set and ready before Saturday night’s event. Ebeling is wearing a 25-year old Kicker USA cap.

Ebeling offered “The crews from Armando Sounds and Elite really stepped up. It’s great to have such partners.”

Many truckloads of dirt were deposited on the floor of the Sears Centre for the Kicker Arenacross races.

Continuing, Ebeling stated “I have a great job working with the best companies in the industry and having customers that are my friends. This Arenacross event was an example of the relationship we have with these two accounts. They created fliers and actively worked the event for the benefit of all.”

Morrell, on site coordinating the event for Kicker, commented “The two nights in Chicago went very well. Members of the crowd saw great races and the Kicker brand got tons of exposure. In addition, the two area retailers on site had the opportunity to engage with and show Kicker products a large number of consumers.”

The next stop on the Kicker Arenacross Winter Series is in Salt Lake City, February 22nd & 23rd.

Visit kickerarenacross.com for more.

