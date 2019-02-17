Stinger Expands its Lineup for Marine Vehicles with Marine-Grade Coaxial Speakers

CLEARWATER, FL (02.18.2019) – Stinger extends its line of marine-grade/off-road ready speakers with white and black 6.5” options. Available in both RGB lighted and non-lighted, these additional color options allow you to better coordinate with any vehicle or boat’s interior, and better suite your customers’ preferences. Both speakers are 6.5” coaxial speaker and come non-lighted or with built-in multi-color RGB lighting. These 4-Ohm, two-way speaker systems add punch to your music, create a custom lighting experience with the included wireless remote.

Element-resistant, and marine-grade construction with UV-treated molded polymer and integrated grills. The speakers include built-in crossover, oversized 1” KSV voice coil and operate at 75W RMS / 150W peak power handling. Black and white speakers will be available in March, added to the already shipping silver marine speakers, 12 and 10” marine-grade subwoofers, marine-grade batteries, wiring kits and more.

Available now from Authorized Stinger dealers, the Marine-Grade Coaxial speakers include includes:

SEA65RGBB – Black, 6.5”Coaxial Speaker With Built-In Multi-Color RGB Lighting

SEA65RGBW – White, 6.5” Coaxial Speaker With Built-In Multi-Color RGB Lighting

SEA65RGBS – Silver, 6.5” Coaxial Speaker With Built-In Multi-Color RGB Lighting

SEA65B – Black, 6.5” Coaxial Speaker

SEA65S – Silver, 6.5” Coaxial Speaker

SEA65W – White, 6.5” Coaxial Speaker

