Brandmotion Releases CAN Decoder

SOUTHFIELD, MI (02.18.2019) – Tapping into the electrical wiring system of modern vehicles can be problematic. These wires can be hard to find and mistakes can lead to expensive repairs. Yet, modern Safety Add-on Products like Radar Blind Spot and 360 Vision often need multiple vehicle signals to work.

That’s why Brandmotion developed the CAN Decoder – an easy tool for turning discrete CAN signals into 12-volt outputs in a single location. This reliable data transfer technique is perfect for installing Brandmotion safety products in less time and with less fear.

