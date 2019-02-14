DOW Electronics Enhances Shipping Program to Include Courier Services

TAMPA, FL (02.15.2019) – DOW Electronics has announced an enhancement to their successful Smart Services program. The membership program now includes courier service around the six DOW Electronics locations.

The Smart Services program is a monthly membership that covers DOW’s Smart Ship and Smart Courier services. Retailers pay a monthly fee of $50, and all 12Volt and custom integration orders are eligible for free shipping. The Smart Courier services was added to the program this week and is included at no additional cost. Courier services are available for same day deliveries up to 25 miles from a DOW Electronics location.

John Yodzis

John Yodzis, President and CEO, stated, “DOW is continually reviewing ways to enhance our services to keep independent retailers competitive. Our Smart Services program is a great way to simplify your shipping costs and save you money. We believe the addition of Smart Courier is a great win for the dealer that needs a part that day and doesn’t want to lose time and money running out to pick it up.”

Dave Elkin

Added Dave Elkin, Senior Vice President, Sales and Product Management, “Our shipping policy is geared towards providing the best experience for our customers – consistent cost for easy job quoting, customers can order as needed while saving time and money, and now same day delivery with the Smart Courier service. Our goal is to be a leader in the 12Volt and Custom Integration industries, providing innovative solutions for our customers.”

For more info, visit www.DOWElectronics.com or call 1-800-627-2900.

