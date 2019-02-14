Alpine Electronics and Petty’s Garage Partner on a Replica of a Historic Buick Regal

TORRANCE, CA (02.15.2019) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. has partnered with Petty’s Garage on a 1981 Buick Regal. The Buick is a replica of the race car that was driven by “The King,” NASCAR legend Richard Petty, when he captured his historic seventh Daytona 500 win in 1981. Petty’s win set a record that still remains unbroken today.

Petty’s Garage replicated the Buick for their partner, General Tire. While the Buick’s styling stays true to the original race car, Petty’s Garage invited Alpine to supply a premium audio system for the car. Although it’s unusual to have an audio system in a race car, the Alpine system will be used as entertainment when this replica car is at consumer events.

The 650-watt sound system is based around the Alpine Halo9 iLX-F309 9-inch AV Receiver with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which is featured in a custom installation in the dash. A pair of R-S65.2 6.5-inch R-Series Coaxial Speakers are installed in the doors, while R-S69C.2 6×9-inch Component Speakers are mounted in the rear wall. An R-W12D4 12-inch Subwoofer is in a custom enclosure in the left rear of the trunk, and the system is powered by a PDR-V75 5-Channel Amplifier.

The Buick features General Tire G Max RS tires, custom paint in Petty Blue and Day Glow Orange, and other Petty’s Garage components. Petty’s Garage, an authorized Alpine retailer, is a high-performance speed shop owned by Petty and based in Level Cross, NC.

The Buick was unveiled on February 8, 2019 as part of the Daytona Beach ARCA race, one of the events at the Daytona International Speedway leading up to the annual Daytona 500 race this Sunday, February 17. Race fans can see the car and its Alpine system while the vehicle is on display in the General Tire booth at the speedway’s Fanzone. General Tire will also take the car to various consumer events throughout the year.

Visit alpine.com/usa and pettys-garage.com for more.

