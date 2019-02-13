The dBDRA 2018 North American Championship Rings Have Arrived

AUSTIN TX (02.14.2019) – The dBDRA is pleased to announce that the 2018 North American Championship rings have arrived. The North American Championship took place on October 13-14, 2018. The event included 154 participants from 3 separate venues; Louisville KY, Sacramento CA, and Spruce Grove Canada. In addition to winning a 6-foot trophy, the winners of each class of competition also won a custom Championship Ring. These custom rings have now arrived!
The dBDRA would like to congratulate all of our North American Champions. We would also like to thank Incriminator Audio for sponsoring the rings in 2018. This marks the 4th year that Incriminator has sponsored the rings for the dBDRA North American Championship. The dBDRA will be begin awarding the rings to our Champions beginning this week.
Nick Wright, Incriminator Audio President, related to 12voltnews.com “Incriminator Audio is excited to continue sponsoring the dBDRA Championship rings. This is our 4th year to so with Wayne Harris. Our two goals go hand-in-hand and it is a great partnership.”
First Place Champions in each class of competition include:
dB Drag Racing
Street Stock 1K – Team Last Minute
Street Stock 2K – Kevin Koller
Street Stock 5K – Kevin Ecker
Street Stock NL – Team Soundcheck Mike
Street Stock Trunk 5K – Terry Brocks
Street Stock Wall 5K – Team Terrafied
Super Street No Wall – Team Trelo Loud
Super Street 1-2 – Team Soundcheck
Super Street 3-4 – dB Rev Jay
Super Street 5+ – Chris Peters
Super Street X – Steve Mick
Extreme NL – James Sakaley
Bass Race
Bass Race 120.0-129.9db – Brian Nyman
Bass Race 130.0-139.9db – Team FX Bass Monkey
Bass Race 140.0-149.9db – Chris Peters
Bass Race 150.0-159.9db – Steve Mick
Psychlone
Psychlone – No Wall – A.U. Tye
Psychlone – Wall – Kenny Capener
Top Dog
Team FX Jimbo
Power Wheels
Ms. Adysen
Visit dbdrag.com for more.
