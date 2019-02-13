JL Audio to Release New M6 High-Performance Marine Loudspeakers

MIAMI, FL (02.14.2019) – JL Audio will unveil its new M6 series of premium marine loudspeakers at an exclusive VIP party held in Key Biscayne, the evening before Miami International Boat Show. Available immediately, the M6 line features a variety of full-range speakers, subwoofers and tower speakers that offer a compelling combination of style, performance and durability.

“With M6, we have pulled out all the stops to deliver our best sounding, best looking marine loudspeakers ever,” said Andy Oxenhorn, President of JL Audio. “Years of research and development have led us to this launch event, and we know that our customers will be excited to experience the incredible performance and design of M6.”

M6 is acoustically engineered to reproduce powerful, low-distortion bass and evenly disperse smooth sound in an open-air boat environment. JL Audio’s stringently tested, marine-grade materials withstand intense UV and saltwater exposure, combining with advanced design and manufacturing to deliver outstanding reliability. Great new styling and JL Audio’s patent-pending Transflective LED illumination complete the package to establish a new benchmark for marine loudspeakers.



Beauty by Design

The M6 series is designed to match the multitude of boat styles, ranging from luxury yachts to high-performance tow boats. Two grille designs are available: “Classic,” featuring an all-white slat grille design and “Sport,” which features a split-spoke grille design. The latter comes in two color schemes: Gloss White, or a beautiful, Gunmetal/Titanium dual metallic finish. JL Audio’s Transflective LED illumination technology is available as an option on most models, providing a striking lighting effect, with no hot spots or reflections on the cone surface.

JL Audio also offers a sleek RGB controller (Model MLC-RW) that features a compact, mount-anywhere form factor and an easy-to-use, rotary knob for adjusting the speakers’ illumination color and intensity. This RGB controller works seamlessly with M6 series speakers, as well as most other RGB lighting options installed on a boat.

Coaxial Loudspeakers

Every M6 coaxial loudspeaker starts with a long-excursion woofer designed with JL Audio’s proprietary motor, suspension and cone modeling systems to yield superior frequency response, smooth mid-range dispersion and linear performance at all listening levels. Offered in three different sizes (6.5-inch, 7.7-inch and 8.8-inch), M6 coaxial speakers feature silk dome tweeters, appropriately sized (0.8-inch, 1-inch and 1.25-inch) to complement the varying frequency response limits of their respective woofers. Each of these tweeters is precisely tuned via a rear cavity that optimizes its mid-range extension to seamlessly transition with its matching woofer. The result is smooth, evenly dispersed sound throughout the critical crossover region, making the overall sonic presentation clean and clear.

Crossover networks are a critical part of the M6 coaxial speakers’ acoustic design and are considerably more sophisticated than those used in most marine speakers. Each crossover network also employs an electronic tweeter protection circuit to minimize the possibility of tweeter failure. The multiple components required in these crossovers are laid out on a ring-shaped circuit board that is built into each speaker’s terminal assembly, ensuring that the crossover is secured and protected from the elements.

Enclosed Loudspeakers

Ideal for wakeboard towers or other tubular structures, M6 Enclosed Coaxial Speaker Systems can also be mounted to decks and other flat surfaces. Like all JL Audio marine speakers, they are built to withstand intense UV exposure and a real saltwater-marine environment, delivering years of listening enjoyment. The 7.7 and 8.8-inch enclosures are precision-molded from JL Audio’s special marine-grade polymer and feature a decorative, aluminum JL Audio logo cap on the end opposite the speaker. Each is designed to install with JL Audio’s precision-machined clamp systems (sold separately and available to fit a wide range of pipe diameters or surface-mount applications). M6 Enclosed Coaxials are available in Gloss White or Satin Black enclosure finishes, with complementary speaker grilles.

Subwoofer Drivers

Offered in 8-inch and 10-inch diameters, M6 subwoofers continue JL Audio’s tradition of building low-frequency drivers that impress, not only with their output capability, but also with the quality and balance of their sound. FEA-optimized motor and suspension designs are optimized for infinite-baffle installation (IB models), or for installation into small enclosures (W models). Each style rewards boaters with powerful, low-distortion bass that takes marine audio performance to new levels.

Engineered for Longevity

JL Audio’s engineering team has optimized all M6 models for open-air boating environments. All materials, fasteners and assembly techniques are carefully engineered to ensure reliability and durability in real marine applications, including saltwater exposure. Component parts, materials and complete loudspeakers are subjected to rigorous environmental testing to exceed industry standards for corrosion and UV resistance.

JL Audio’s complete M6 series includes the following models:

M6 Coaxial Speaker Systems: All models are available with Sport Grille (Gloss White/Gloss White or Gunmetal/Titanium) and Classic Grille (Gloss White/Gloss White), and can be optioned with Transflective RGB illumination.

M6 Subwoofer Drivers: All models are available in Sport Grille (Gloss White/Gloss White or Gunmetal/Titanium) and Classic Grille (Gloss White/Gloss White), and can be optioned with Transflective RGB illumination.

M6 Enclosed Speaker Systems: All models are available in Sport Grille (Gloss White Grille/Gloss White Enclosure or Gunmetal Grille/Satin Black Enclosure) and Classic Grille (Gloss White Grille/Gloss White Enclosure) and can be optioned with Transflective RGB illumination. Application-specific mounting fixtures are sold separately.

The complete M6 series will be sold by JL Audio’s car audio and marine dealers, and will also be incorporated into select new boats as original equipment by the following boat brands: Barker Boatworks, Berkshire, Blackwater, Boston Whaler, Chaparral, Cigarette, Contender, Deep Impact, Iconic, Manitou, MTI, Mystic, Nautique, Nortech, Premier, Sea Vee, Sportsman, Southbay, and Trifecta.

The M6 series joins the extensive list of JL Audio products built at the company’s Miramar, Florida factory, with components sourced from the company’s global supply network.

Visit jlaudio.com and miamiboatshow.com for more.

