KICKER Partners with El Capitan at 2019 Miami International Boat Show

STILLWATER, OK (02.13.2019) – KICKER is kicking off the 2019 boating season at the Miami International Boat Show, exhibiting revolutionary tower systems, marine-ready amplifiers, subwoofers and speakers. The show is located at the Miami Marine Stadium Park and Basin, running from February 14-18, and KICKER experts will be on hand to present products and information to consumers.

KICKER’s booth will be located in the Sport Fishing Pavilion (Tent D), booth D139. KICKER marine products will also be available for purchase on-site at El Capitan Sports Center’s booth, D135 next door to KICKER.

KICKER representatives will be discussing its marine offerings with boat manufacturers and interested consumers throughout the week, as well as creating informational, entertaining videos recorded live during the show and then posted on social media.

Special offers are available for show attendees with this text to win promo.

The KICKER booth and reps will be showcasing powerful KMTC oversized horn-loaded tower cans that generate concert-level volume with exceptional clarity. Every KICKER marine product meets or exceeds ASTM industry standards for salt/fog, humidity and UV exposure.

KMTC Tower Systems mount vertically or horizontally with ease, and its mounting-clamp locking cam/toggle system enables the speaker to swivel 359 degrees without tools – an industry first. They also fit straight bars or curved bars without hassle.

Marine-grade subwoofers and coaxial speakers with LEDs, flat-mount tower systems, water-resistant amplifiers and other marine accessories will be shown through the show’s duration.

Visit miamiboatshow.com and kicker.com for more information.

Share this:

Tweet

