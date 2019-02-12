Alpine Electronics Announces Two New Employees for the Brand Business Unit

TORRANCE, CA (02.13.2019) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. has announced the hiring of two new employees in its Brand (aftermarket) Business Unit. Members Dan Sparks and Colin Vargo have joined the company in two newly-created, field positions for the Sales department.

“We are pleased to have Dan and Colin join us and welcome their efforts in directly supporting our 12-volt independent retailers,” said Mike Anderson, Vice President and General Manager, Brand Business Unit, Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. “Their positions are brand-new jobs that had not existed before and represent Alpine’s significant investment towards growth in the aftermarket.”

Dan Sparks

Dan Sparks joins Alpine in the new role of District Sales Manager for the North Central states, which encompasses 11 states covered by three independent sales rep firms. Sparks is based in Toledo, OH and brings over 35 years of experience in the 12-volt industry.

Sparks has held positions ranging from sales, installation, store management, sales manager, independent rep, and rep principal. He was an independent rep for 22 years and represented Alpine for the last seven years, where his company was twice named as Alpine’s Rep Firm of the Year. Sparks reports to Marco Bregenzer, Senior Regional Sales Manager for the Central U.S.

Colin Vargo

Colin Vargo has been hired as a Brand Specialist for the metro New York/New Jersey area. In this new role for the region, he will provide Alpine sales, marketing, and technical support for independent 12-volt specialists. Vargo will also capture Voice of the Dealer and Voice of the Customer information that will be fed back to Alpine headquarters to help shape future products and programs.

Vargo has over 20 years of experience in the 12-volt industry and most recently represented Alpine as a sales rep in the mid-Atlantic area for an independent rep firm. Vargo is based in Roebling, NJ and will continue to collaborate with the rep firm to support the Alpine brand among authorized retailers.

Visit alpine-usa.com for more.

