Imagine Audio Highlighted Two Builds Featuring Pioneer at the Philly Auto Show

CHERRY HILL, NJ (02.13.2019) – Imagine Audio showcased the company’s customization skills and brands at the just completed 10-Day Philadelphia Auto Show. Two vehicles in the company’s booth in the DUB section of the show featured Pioneer. The Pioneer Echo E3 build was a 2018 Pioneer competition build for select MESA dealers. The Ford Expedition, featuring Pioneer gear, was a project used for Air Force recruiting in the Philadelphia area.

The Pioneer E3 build in the Imagine Audio Booth.

Jeff Shultz, Pioneer District Sales Manager, stated “Pioneer was very proud to have Imagine Audio represent the Pioneer brand at this year’s Philadelphia International Auto Show. Imagine Audio was the People’s Choice Winner a the 2018 MESA Summit with their custom build of the Pioneer Echo E3 D-Speaker demo vehicle. The E3 was displayed prominently at the Philly Auto Show and everyone who visited the special DUB section was instantly drawn to this unique looking, and amazing sounding, 3-wheeler.”

The video gaming platform, with big screens on 2 sides, rocked with a Pioneer system integrated into custom installation on a bed slide.

Imagine Audio’s Marc Balzer offered “Being a part of the Pioneer E3 build for MESA dealers last year was an honor. Completing the build in the shop of our Cherry Hill store, and then seeing the E3 on the show floor in Denver, was amazing. Being named the People’s Choice by fellow MESA members was terrific. After the MESA Summit the E3 has been on display in our showroom and always grabs attention. At the Philly Auto Show it was great to see consumers get into the E3, hear the Pioneer system, and see the smiles on their faces through the front windshield.”

Imagine Audio is a family oriented business. Marc and Shira’s sons Dylan and Marvin,10 and 8 years olds, spent time in the shop along side their father and store installation specialists during the Pioneer E3 build.

LEFT: Marvin is helping Dad Marc Balzer with a custom panel. RIGHT: Dylan proudly points to custom work on the E3 dash.

The second vehicle featuring Pioneer in the Imagine Audio booth was a Ford Expedition created for the local Air Force recruiting team. A custom Air Force wrap grabbed immediate attention. When the custom built video gaming platform with 2 large LCD monitors slides out the back, and the Pioneer system cranks up, the fun really starts. A Pioneer receiver plus TS-D speakers rocked. At the Philly Auto Show gamers were lined up to play throughout the show.

The wrap on the Air Force Ford was only a small part of the story.

Shultz added “Marc is an outstanding custom builder with a keen eye for precise detail work. When speaking with customers about what his shop can offer them on their own vehicles, Marc walked them over to the E3 and showed them his attention to details and closed the deal. These two completely opposite builds showed that Marc and the staff at Imagine Audio can tackle anything from the absurdly small to a military sized system. Pioneer is extremely proud to have Marc and Imagine Audio as partners.”

At the Philly Auto Show the Imagine Audio team spent 10 long, long days on their feet on the show floor. Team members engaged with hundreds of consumers and placed business cards in their hands. Many consumers left with swag from featured brands. A custom Imagine Audio T-shirt was given to store customers who came into the booth. Over 3 dozen custom T-Shirts made Imagine Audio customers very happy.

Special offers are available for show attendees with this text to win promo.

To further enhance the very substantial investment at the Philly Auto Show Imagine Audio utilized a custom TXT package that provided show attendees an opportunity to win a free remote start system and window tint job with free installation. There was also a discount coupon offer for those who responded to the TXT promo.

Concluding, Balzer offered “It was definitely a long show. Showcasing the Pioneer E3 and Pioneer gear in the Air Force build added to our presence at the show. We thank Pioneer and Jeff for their their strong support.”

Visit imagineaudio.com and phillyautoshow.com for more.

