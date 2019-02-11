Rockford Fosgate Increases Commitment to Specialty Retailers Through Partnership with KnowledgeFest

TEMPE, AZ (02.12.2019) – Rockford Fosgate is excited to work with store owners, installation technicians, and retail sales professionals attending KnowledgeFest events this year.

Rockford Fosgate will host advanced product and installation workshops in Long Beach, Calif. (Feb. 23-25), Indianapolis (March 15-17), and Dallas (Aug. 9-11) and will provide an extension of those workshops in their exhibit booth on the show floor. Rockford will also have information for retailers on achieving solid everyday profit margins through MAP protected products, ideas for impactful audio demonstrations, and tips on how to attract new customers to their store.

Zach Luke, Rockford Fosgate national sales manager, explained, “Specialty retailers have the unique ability to provide customized service to consumers looking to improve their audio system. During that face-to-face conversation with their customers we hope that sales people and installation techs will convey the benefits of Rockford Fosgate products and demonstrate the quality audio available for all their vehicles, whether it’s a daily driver or weekend toy.”

The advanced workshops to be offered at KnowledgeFest in Long Beach, Calif. are as follows:

Bike Breakdown & Audio Installation

Join Rockford Fosgate for an advanced workshop featuring a bike breakdown and hands-on audio installation on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. You’ll get in-depth information on the electrical wiring, fairing speaker installation, fitment and install of the bag-lid speaker kit, radio flashing, and system tuning.

Achieving Superior Sound Quality

Whether your install is going on the road or on the water, we have the technology, the tools, and the tricks to set you apart from the crowd. Join Rockford technicians for this advanced training session where we’ll talk gain overlap, dynamic power, differential inputs, CLEAN, and many more installer-friendly features to save you time and make you more money.

Dates and times for each workshop in Long Beach, Calif.:

Bike Breakdown & Audio Installation

Saturday, February 23, 1:45pm – 2:45pm Seaside 1

Monday, February 25, 10:15am – 11:15am Seaside 1

Achieving Superior Sound Quality

Sunday, February 24, 6:00pm – 7:00pm Seaside 1

Workshops for the Indianapolis and Dallas events will be announced at a later date.

For more info, visit www.knowledgefest.org and www.rockfordfosgate.com.

