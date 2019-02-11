Metra Electronics Hosting New Product Training Sessions at KnowledgeFest in Long Beach

HOLLY HILL, FL (02.12.2019) – Metra Electronics is hosting three new product training sessions at the 2019 KnowledgeFest event for mobile electronics installers in Long Beach, CA. As a Diamond Ultra sponsor, Metra is proud to support the industry by providing in-depth training sessions for installers which will outline new audio integration products and dash kits with built-in electronics.

The Installer Institute will also be at the show, promoting their mobile electronics training programs and continuing education courses for existing installation professionals.

Metra’s vendor training sessions will cover many of the new mobile electronics and integration products introduced at SEMA and CES, including the new AX-DSP-X and AX-DSP-LITE from Axxess. The training sessions will also go over the latest dash kits with integrated electronics from Metra’s TurboTactile, TouchTronix and TurboTouch product lines.

The sessions will take place at 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 23, at 4:45 PM on Sunday, February 24 and at 10:15 AM on Monday, February 25. Metra’s customers can register for KnowledgeFest at no cost using Metra’s VIP code, available by request from their sales representative. Metra will be at booth #1010 in Long Beach from 2/23 – 2/25 and will also be at the Indianapolis event in booth #222 from 3/15 – 3/17.

Additional information about the show, produced by the Mobile Electronics Association (MEA), is available at KnowledgeFest.org.

Visit metraonline.com for more.

