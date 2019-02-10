Interstate Electronics Wins RaceSport Top MESA Member Award

Pictured are Neil Halprin (Manufacturers Representative), presenting the award to Ed Ketcham (Owner), Fred Opren (General Manager), Juan Rosa (Buyer) along with the rest of the Interstate Electronics sales team.

HAZLET, NJ (02.11.2019) – Interstate Electronics is the proud recipient of the 2018 Race Sport Lighting ‘MESA Dealer of the Year Award.’ This award is presented to the MESA member exhibiting outstanding performance, extreme loyalty and integrity.

Neil Halprin, NH Sales and Marketing, stated “Interstate Electronics’ continued growth and excellence in the lighting category is an achievement earned and proof of their dedication, along with hard work, throughout 2018”.

Visit racesportinc.com, interstateelectronics.com, and mesadealer.com for more.

