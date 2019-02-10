Imagine Audio Connected with Consumers at the Philadelphia Auto Show

PHILADELPHIA, PA (02.11.2019) – Imagine Audio highlighted the company’s custom work and brands to consumers during the 2019 Philadelphia Auto Show. Over the course of the event’s 10-Day run, February 2nd-10th, total attendance topped 500,000.

Traffic on Saturday, and throughout the Philly Auto Show’s 10-Day run, put Imagine Audio in front of a huge crowd-estimated to top 500,000.

Marc Balzer, Imagine Audio owner, stated “This year’s event was a big winner for our store. By design our booth was positioned at the entrance to the DUB Section. We placed 4 unique vehicles, showcasing our custom work, in front of show-goers as they entered the DUB section. Each vehicle featured a system highlighting key brands we sell. In addition, the Pioneer E3 electric car we completed in the Pioneer build last year, was spotlighted in our booth. Those 5 vehicles were magnets that drew traffic to our booth. The Imagine Audio booth, at 20×80, was not the biggest booth in the area but put our custom work front and center.”

As this attendee snaps an image of the classy ‘48 Chevy Convertible he is imagining himself in that classic car.

The 5 vehicles in the booth included a classy ’48 Chevy Convertible that featured a full Kenwood system, ’70 Nova rockin’ with JL/Pioneer/Focal, Jeep Wrangler with JL and a Ford Expedition built for local Air Force recruiters to use at events. The Air Force vehicle featured a video gaming platform mounted on an aftermarket bed slide. Video gamers played from both sides of the setup. During the show there was a line to play. All listened to a strong Pioneer system while playing.

Owner Marc Balzer is flanked by Ray Carey (L) and Tiago Rocha, two of the company’s staff members, who rotated from the store to work the show. Note the DUB booth in the background.

The Pioneer E3 electric car was the Imagine Audio entry into a Pioneer 2018 build contest for MESA members. Their entry was spotlighted at the 2018 MESA Summit in Denver and received the most votes in the D Speaker Series. Since being shipped back from Denver the vehicle has been on display on the showroom floor at the company’s Cherry Hill NJ store.

Imagine Audio staff members rotated between the store and Philly Auto Show’s 10-Day run. While on the show floor staff members engaged with attendees and encouraged them to sit in the cars and hear the super sounding systems and check out Imagine Audio’s exceptional custom work. Staff members could select play lists that best suited the listener as they were seated in a vehicle.

Two gamers playing the set up in the Air Force Expedition while listening to a strong Pioneer system. The gaming platform slides out on a bed slide.

To connect with consumers following the show Imagine Audio had a unique text to win offer. By submitting a text consumers registered to win a free remote starter system or window tint job… both complete with installation. A discount coupon was also included.

For past customers who came by the booth the company offered a free Imagine Audio T-Shirt as well as a VIP tour of the booth. Over 3 dozen company T-shirts were handed out in the booth.

LEFT: There was a special opportunity for attendees to text for a chance to win a Free remote start system or window tint… and a free discount coupon for all. RIGHT: The Pioneer system on the video gaming platform was another example of the great custom work by Imagine Audio.

Balzer commented, “We have been doing the Philly Auto Show since 2007. Overall it is a major investment for our company. We think we covered all the bases as far as putting our best foot forward on the show floor, engaging with consumers, letting them experience our work and follow up with them after the show. Saturday, February 2nd was the first day of the show and this past week we saw people from the show in our Cherry Hill store.”

Pioneer District Sales Manager Jeff Shultz commented, “Pioneer is very proud to have Imagine Audio represent the Pioneer brand at this year’s Philadelphia International Auto Show. Imagine Audio was the People’s Choice Winner with their customers build of the Pioneer Echo E3 demo vehicle. Prominently ojn display at the auto show, everyone who visited the special DUB section was instantly drawn to this unique looking and amazing sounding 3-wheeler. Marc is an outstanding custom builder with a keen eye for precise detail work.”

A seat in the Pioneer E3 electric car brought a smile to many faces during the show.

More to come as we continue to highlight Imagine Audio at the 2019 Philly Auto Show.

Visit imagineaudio.com and phillyautoshow.com for more.

