DEI Introduces Oil Rug for a Cleaner, Mess Free Work Area

AVON LAKE, OH (02.11.2019) – Changing oil is always messy. Now DEI offers a way to keep a garage or work area clean and mess free. DEI’s new Oil Rug quickly absorbs oily spills and drips to keep a work area tidy and accident free. It is an inexpensive and simple way to increase safety and cleanliness whether it is for a personal garage or professional automotive repair facility. Oil Rug is one solution to keep work areas clean and tidy.

In addition to its use for oil changes, DEI’s Oil Rug can be used for any small engine repair and makes a great addition to the work bench of the occasional Do-It-Yourselfer, or as a required safety product for auto care professionals. Applications include placement under motorcycles and cars when parked in the garage or bench top repairs for transmissions, small engines or any project that that can cause an oily mess.

Designed with completely sealed and welded edges, Oil Rug will hold as must as 16 ounces of oil without leaking before it should be disposed. A plastic disposal bag is included with each Oil Rug.

Oil Rug is now available wherever DEI safety products are sold in three sizes: Small – Part #010750 (12” x 18”), Medium – Part #010751 (18” x 24”) or Large – Part #010752 (29” x 48”).

Visit DesignEngineering.com for more.

