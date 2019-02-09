Audio By Art Name Drawn In The 10th 12volt Spin-To-Win

SHREVEPORT LA (02.09.19) On Friday morning, February 8th at 10AM, the 12volt Spin-To-Win Wheel rolled for the 10th time. The Spin-To-Win wheel featured prizes from 16 top 12volt brands.

Audio By Art, San Antonio TX, was the lucky 12volt retailer winning the 10th 12volt Spin-To-Win.

The 10th 12volt Spin-To-Win landed on the Wet Sounds space on the wheel. The Audio By Art slip was drawn from the jar as the winner of the Wet Sounds WS420 BT Marine EQ. The MSRP is over $400.

A call to Audio By Art and Art Ceballos answered the phone. We told him he won the Wet Sounds WS 420 BT. He said “This is awesome and I can’t wait to get it. This really makes my day”!

Audio By Art (@audiobyart) makes very frequent Instagram posts and does exceptionally creative custom work.

Spinning out a new winner each week, the 12Volt Spin-To-Win Wheel is designed to bring some fun to the industry. 12volt retailers can win cool prizes and top brands receive visibility across the marketplace.

Prizes on the wheel included – a Wet Sounds 420 BT EQ, JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, a pair of Memphis M-BUDAir bluetooth wireless earbuds, a SiriusXM SXV300 vehicle tuner, CRUX CCH-01S, Kicker CushBT smart headphones, dB Drive WDXMOTO-G2 speakers, RaceSport 164’ LED strip lighting reel, AIS add-on CD Player, Quantum Audio powersports amp/speaker combo, Sony 6 Channel DSP Amp, Cerwin Vega Speaker package, DS18 portable speaker, Diamond Audio Speaker package and PowerBass BT100 portable Bluetooth speaker.

Also in a space on the 12volt Spin-To-Wheel is a $100. gift card for the winning 12volt retailer.

The first winners of the 12volt Spin-To-Win…Stereo & Video Center-Tyler TX, The Outlaw Garage-Franklin TN, Exotic Sounds-West Palm Beach FL, Endless Possibilities-Aurora IL., Go Auto Sound in Union City NJ, Al&Ed’s South Bay CA, No Limitz Car Audio in Upland CA, Neil’s Specialty-Eureka CA and Sturgess Customs-Lexington SC. Congratulations to all.

Let’s have some fun. The next spin is Friday, February 15th. Want to enter for future spins? It’s easy – when making an Instagram post include the hashtag #12voltspin. A slip for your company will be added to the slips in the jar.

With 18 chances to WIN, the 12Volt Spin-To-Win Wheel is ready to shower a lucky weekly winner with one of the cool prizes.

Stay tuned to www.12voltnews.com on the web and @12voltnews on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for 12volt Spin-To-Win announcements every Friday!

