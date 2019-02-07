DOW Electronics Hires New Custom Integration Account Manager

TAMPA, FL (02.08.2019) – DOW Electronics has announced that Tim Crawford has joined the company to support and grow the Custom Integration channel. Crawford brings retail sales, product training, and account management experience that sets him up for success in this role.

Crawford will take on the role of CI Account Manager, focused on helping DOW’s custom integration customers in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi strengthen and improve their businesses. In prior positions, Crawford has focused on training and developing teams of people, working with management and outside vendors to develop and grow business, and maintaining existing business relationships. The skillsets he learned in all these roles will be valuable to his position with DOW.

“I am very excited to be taking this next step in my career,” expressed Crawford. “I look forward to applying my product knowledge, training skills and business development capabilities to help our customers with their business.”

“With his success at one of the largest electronics retailers in the nation, Tim has proven he’s a good communicator with a customer service focus,” added strategic sales manager Eric Friedman. “We’re excited to have Tim supporting our customers.”

“We believe that Tim brings strong organizational skills and years of experience providing technical support that will be beneficial for our retailers,” stated Drew Fischer, director of sales.

For more info, visit DOWElectronics.com or call 1-800-627-2900.

