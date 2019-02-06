Wet Sounds Inc. Adds to the Team for 2019

HOUSTON, TX (02.07.2019) – Wet Sounds Inc. has added to their arsenal of sterling sales rep-firms.

Wet Sounds is extremely pleased to announce, they have teamed up with Real Performance Marketing (RPM) to service the Southeast territories. RPM states, “We have followed the growth of Wet Sounds over the years and are excited to represent Wet Sounds in the Southeast.”

Robb Bagnall has 22 years of Car Audio experience with ten years in retail, seven years as the owner of his own shop in Wilmington, and five years as a Sales Representative – including three years as the President of SMS. He will be covering North and South Carolina territories as well as Eastern Tennessee and Eastern Georgia.

Scott Hochmuth started in Car Audio in 1982 and in Powersports in 1989 giving him several decades in both industries. Scott opened Real Performance Marketing at the beginning of 2016 focused on Powersports but has been expanding into the fast-growing Powersports Audio market. His territory will cover central and western Georgia and Tennessee as well as Alabama and Mississippi.

For any inquiries regarding products or specific territory coverage of Real Performance Marketing, they can be reached at (706)386-3550.

Visit wetsounds.com for more.

