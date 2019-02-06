New DroneMobile App Connects All of the Vehicles and Drivers in Your Home or Business

SEATTLE, WA (02.06.2019) – Firstech has announced availability of the newest version of its popular DroneMobile app in the Apple Store, with the update rolling out to Google Play later this month.

The DroneMobile app, part of the company’s overall Drone solution, allows almost any vehicle to be a shareable “smart car,” giving drivers the ability to remote start, secure and even GPS track their vehicle from virtually anywhere in the world. With the introduction of family sharing, users can share control of their vehicles and even receive push notifications and customized alerts in the event of a break-in, to monitor younger drivers and more.

“While teens will be thrilled to use the DroneMobile app to start their vehicle, parents can rest easy on weekends knowing they can check in on their younger drivers as needed,” said Justin Lee, marketing director for Firstech. “We’re excited to make drivers of all vehicles happier and safer; from the comfort of getting in to a perfectly heated vehicle to the occasional maintenance reminder, DroneMobile truly connects man, woman and machine.”

The DroneMobile app communicates over LTE with a cellular module installed in the vehicle. The cellular module works seamlessly with an after-market remote start and security system to provide virtually unlimited range control and tracking from a smartphone. In addition to iPhone and Android, drivers and their families can control DroneMobile with the Apple Watch, Android Wear, Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Drone features deliver:

Connection: Every member of a family or group can now be connected to vehicles through individual logins and configurable privileges.

Comfort and convenience: Remotely start or unlock a family car. No more getting into a freezing car in the winter or boiling car in the summer; even access your car if your keys are lost, stolen or forgotten.

Tracking: Locate your car, set geo-fencing alerts, receive push alerts on areas of interest, get curfew and speeding notifications and more.

Vehicle and driver insights: Check batteries or mileage, monitor teen driving, get maintenance reminders, etc. all through a convenient, configurable home screen.

Safety and security: Receive instant security alerts, track stolen vehicles, and start and unlock your car instead of fumbling with keys.

The DroneMobile app is free to download and service plans start at $5.99 per month. Hardware requirements include a DroneMobile cellular module and aftermarket remote start or security system, both of which are compatible with over 90 percent of vehicles. DroneMobile systems can be purchased and installed at over 2,000 retailers in North America, including Best Buy – all offering professional installers trained by Firstech.

Visit www.dronemobile.com for more.

