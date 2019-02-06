Angel’s Annual Dealer Appreciation Event Set for February 23rd and 24th

BIRMINGHAM, AL (02.07.2019) – “Dealers from across the southeast are cordially invited to our Annual Dealer Appreciation Show,” Charlie Angel stated in his invitation announcing the 2019 event at the company’s facility in Birmingham. “As always, there will be manufacturer reps to discuss new products for 2019, along with our great deals and specials. The Saturday night party at the LaQuinta Conference Center will get everything started.”

Charlie Angel (R) congratulated Chad Seekers on his promotion to GM at Angel Distributing.

Key vendors on site for the event include Kicker, JVC Mobile Entertainment, Directed, PowerBass, Metra, Polk Audio, Rostra, RaceSport, Audiovox/Advent, Accele, Linkswell, Design Engineering, AAMP/PAC, Audio Control, Q Power, iDatalink, Sony, GDI Tint Tools and GSM Outdoors.

New brands on the Angel line card and exhibiting at the show include Wet Sounds, Renegade Car Audio pus Euphoria from DB Research.

Jeff Falk, PowerBass Eastern Regional related, “We had a super CES and I know dealers will be excited to check our new lineup for 2019. Our PowerSports and Marine products are strong and will provide dealers with the right products at the right price.”

This image from the 2018 Angel Show featured a full booth with John Howell showing RaceSport, Rostra and Linkswell.

Chad Seekers, Angel GM, offered to 12voltnews.com, “In addition to great product presentations we will have a slate of key product training sessions on Sunday afternoon. Randy Goodwin will conduct a Euphoria session, Chuck Kinney a Design Engineering session and AAMP’s Jeffrey James with a PAC product session. ”

Attention grabbing displays, like this Wet Sounds Marine countertop display, can light up a retail showroom.

A Saturday night cocktail event, 7-10, is planned for the LaQuinta where many Angel dealers will be spending the night.

The Sunday show, from 9 AM-4 PM, is at the Angel Warehouse 621 Robert Jemison Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209.

Visit angeldistributing.com for more.

