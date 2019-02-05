KICKER New TB-Series Compact Subwoofer Systems Shipping to Dealers

STILLWATER, OK (02.05.2019) – KICKER has begun shipping the newest version of its fresh take on a classic concept: the “tube” subwoofer. KICKER

TB-Series Compact Subwoofer Systems are made in 10- and 8-inch models, with 2- or 4-Ohm loads, all weather-proof and ready for most

any application. These four additions to the KICKER subwoofer line were unveiled during CES 2019 and will be available very soon at

Authorized KICKER Dealers in-store and online. TB-Series Sub Systems are also available for purchase at www.kicker.com.

The TB Systems’ compressed housing features thick ABS construction and a new-for-2019, low-profile, aluminum bracketing system. This

flexible system allows installations to be easily performed horizontally, vertically or inverted with total confidence, even in boats or off-road

applications. Spring-loaded speaker terminals come standard on every enclosure, as are a set of matched KICKER CompR Subwoofer grilles

on each end.



The heart of the TB-Series is made up of a steady KICKER CompR Subwoofer and passive reflex subwoofer technology. The CompR features

a stacked magnet structure for high power handling and sound quality, UniPlate™ solid pole piece and backplate for excellent heat dissipation,

red double-stitched Santoprene surround and an all-polypropylene SoloKon™ cone system with 360-degree back bracing. It all combines to

maintain a superior level of volume and musical accuracy while delivering reliable performance in the rain, snow and sun.



kicker.com

On the opposite side of the TB enclosure is the reflex subwoofer, made with the same cone and surround materials as the CompR. The reflex

sub not only gives the tube more volume and deeper bass, but is the formula that allows the sub system to be extremely loud and compact.

The result is a flexible sub that plays hard in any environment, yet leaves plenty of room for cargo storage in a vehicle. It can be installed in a

boat, UTV, trunk or truck. It fits anywhere – and bumps everywhere!



For more information, visit kicker.com/tb-loaded-enclosures

