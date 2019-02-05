KENWOOD Expands eXcelon Reference Line with Preloaded Enclosures

LAS VEGAS, NV (02.06.2019) – KENWOOD USA has continued to expand its eXcelon Reference line and is introducing two additional preloaded subwoofer designs at the 2019 CES. eXcelon reference, consisting of multimedia receivers, amplifiers, speakers and subwoofers, is a premium collection of audio components built to exacting standards to accurately reproduce high-resolution audio. The new enclosures supplement high-quality speakers with superior low-end response and give end users the option to remove the enclosure when space is needed.



The two new enclosures are designed with angled sides to accommodate the most popular vehicle applications. The outward-firing wedge design mirrors the rear seat angle to save space and comes in two models: the P-XRW1002WB (MSRP $279.95) featuring the eXcelon Reference XR-W1002 10-inch subwoofer, or the P-XRW1202WB (MSRP $299.95) with the eXcelon Reference XR-W1202 12-inch subwoofer. The down-firing design features the same woofer options in the P-XRW1002DB (MSRP $279.95) and P-XRW1202DB (MSRP $279.95), respectively.



All four models utilize a sealed design with internal dimensions optimized for the woofer. The 10-inch models are capable of 300 watts RMS and 1,300 watts peak power handling, while the 12-inch designs accommodate up to 400 watts RMS and 2,000 watts peak. The enclosures are attractively wrapped in neutral carpet to match most interiors and feature quick-release terminals for easy removal.

“Despite the notion that headphone-quality audio is ‘good enough’ for most music listeners today, High-Resolution Audio is slowly but surely becoming more prevalent in the automotive environment,” said Scott Caswell, senior marketing manager for KENWOOD. “Our goal with eXcelon Reference is to give discerning listeners a personalized listening space that matches their other high-quality listening experiences. These new enclosures help us deliver on that goal in a way that maintains the practical use of space in the vehicle.”

The new KENWOOD eXcelon Reference series enclosures are expected to be available in February.

Visit kenwood.com/usa/car for more.

