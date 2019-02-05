JVC Mobile Entertainment Expands Motorsports Line With Camera-Enabled Receivers, New Amplifier

LAS VEGAS, NV (02.06.2019) – JVC Mobile Entertainment has introduced two new element-ready receivers to its marine and motorsports line, as well as a compact four-channel power amplifier. The new models join a comprehensive selection of receivers and a proven coaxial speaker set to provide off-road vehicle and boat owners with better sound and new maneuverability features.

The KD-X560BT (MSRP $169.95) is the first receiver in the JVC lineup to offer multimedia capability in a single-DIN chassis. Made to accommodate limited space behind the dash, it features a shortened body with a depth of less than four inches. Its internal conformal coating protects electronics from the elements.

Entertainment options abound with Bluetooth-enabled music streaming, a front-panel auxiliary input and 1.5-amp charging USB port. Users can control and play back content from a USB flash drive, connected iPhone® (cable or Bluetooth) or Android™-powered smartphone (Bluetooth only). Sound is tailored through a 13-band equalizer and sent to three sets of pre-amplified outputs for connection to external amplifiers.

The new three-inch TFT display in the single-DIN chassis adds the ability to connect an optional camera, which can be used for rear view or custom-mounted to assist in traveling over rocks or rough terrain. When not in use, the display shows source selection and content in English or Spanish, or contact information during a Bluetooth-enabled phone call.

Built for small or custom dash space, the square KD-MR1BTS (MSRP $379.95) mounts into a three-inch hole with a depth of less than three inches. The IPX6-rated body houses a 2.7-inch TFT display that shows content information as well as the view from an optional connected camera.

As with the KD-X560BT, sources can be expanded with a USB and auxiliary input. The KD-MR1BTS features a global tuner with weather band, providing weather service warnings, watches, forecasts and other hazard information. It is also SiriusXM Ready and connects to the optional SiriusXM SVX300 tuner (sold separately; subscription required.) Users can select from eight frequency presets across seven bands of equalization, and connect external amplification to its two sets of low-level outputs.

The new KS-DR1004D amplifier (MSRP $199.95) is the ideal companion for these receivers. Also made for marine and offroad applications, it includes conformal coated circuit boards and rust-resistant components. It also features two sets of low-level inputs for connection to compatible receivers, and high-level inputs for receivers without low-level, RCA-type connectors.

Its flexible design lets it to power two, three or four speakers, with 45 watts RMS per channel at four ohms and 90 watts RMS for two bridged channels at two ohms. Its compact chassis, measuring only (5-11/16” x 1-3/4” x 3-7/8”) allows for a variety of mounting locations.

“We are very pleased with the growth of our marine and motorsports product line,” said Ron Trout, director of sales for the Car Electronics sector. “Our new receivers with camera view add one more way for users to users enjoy their content safely, whether on the road, offroad or in the water.”

Visit mobile.jvc.com for more.



