EchoMaster Releases FMVSS 111 Compliant, Wide 180 Degree Viewing Angle Camera

CLEARWATER, FL (02.05.2019) – EchoMaster has announced a new Bullet Style, Flush Mount, 180 Degree Viewing Angle Camera, PCAM-FMBR180. PCAM-FMBR180 is a universal back-up camera that easily installs into any vehicle to provide a wide 180 degree viewing angle behind the vehicle to eliminate blind spots. Adding a back-up camera to a vehicle can improve driver awareness, creating a safer and more informed driving experience.

The Bullet Style, Flush Mount, 180 Degree Viewing Angle Camera comes with a hole saw for simple installation. This FMVSS 111 compliant camera has an HD CCD sensor and operates at 0.1 LUX to deliver a clear image. When the vehicle is placed in reverse, the water-resistant camera will automatically activate for easier maneuvering.

PCAM-FMBR180-N

PCAM-FMBR180 is FMVSS 111 compliant. To be FMVSS 111 compliant, a new vehicle must have a rear vision system that meets specific image parameters and system performance set by the government.

“Our products go through vigorous testing in to ensure FMVSS 111 compliance,” said Aileen Alhambra, Senior Product Manager. “We focus our testing on the newest image parameter requirements.”

Here is a list of EchoMaster’s current FMVSS 111 compliant cameras:

PCAM-15C – CMOS Universal Third Brake Light Camera with Night Vision

PCAM-FM180 – Flush Mount, 180 Degree Viewing Angle Camera with Night Vision

PCAM-FMBR180 – Bullet Style, Flush Mount, 180 Degree Viewing Angle Camera

PCAM-FFT14 – Third Brake Light Camera with Night Vision for 2014 – 2018 Full Size Ford Transit

PCAM-GM1 – Third Brake Light Camera with Night Vision for Chevrolet Express/GMC Savana Van (2013 – 2018)

PCAM-NV4 – Third Brake Light Camera with Night Vision for Nissan NV Van (2011 – 2016)

PCAM-PM4 – CMOS Third Brake Light Camera with Parking Lines for Dodge ProMaster (2014 – 2016)

PCAM-RM1 – CCD Roof Mounted Back-up Camera with Night Vision

PCAM-SBL – ¼” CMOS Third Brake Light Camera with Night Vision for Sprinter Vans (2007 – 2018)

RVC-W2 – Wireless Camera and Receiver Kit

PCAM-FD15 – Tailgate Handle Back-up Camera with Parking Lines for Ford F-150

PCAM-GM3 – CMOS Tailgate Handle Camera with Parking Lines for Select 2007-2014 GM Trucks

CAM-MV6 – Universal Multi-Viewing Mode Blind Spot Camera

echomaster.com

EchoMaster is pleased to announce that PCAM-FMBR180 will fall under AAMP’s MAP (Minimum Advertised Pricing) agreement – designed to protect AAMP customers from price cutting by online sellers. This product is also backed by a three-year limited warranty. For more information on this EchoMaster FMVSS 111 compliant back-up camera, PCAM-FMBR180, or other safety solutions, visit EchoMaster.com or contact your AAMP Sales Representative.



