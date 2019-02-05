Earthquake Sound Shipping Trunk Slammer All-In-One Bass Bundle

HAYWARD, CA (02.06.2019) – Earthquake Sound is offering an amazing package of power and performance to add to your trunk. The Trunk Slammer includes a K-10 Subwoofer Tube with the SLAPS Passive Radiator, TNT T2000WD/1 amplifier, and HLLC-200 Differential High Low Adapter to make installations a breeze. EQ’s Trunk Slammer will add massive bass to your ride without taking up your entire trunk space.

Do you need an amplifier and subwoofer in your vehicle, but don’t have dedicated RCA outputs or sub-out on the factory receiver? Earthquake remedies this issue with the HLLC-200 by eliminating the headache of running a signal wire from the factory radio allowing you to make that aftermarket upgrade you’ve always wanted. This greatly reduces the amount of installation time on the vehicle and the best part is that it’s completely reversible. This especially applies to those people who lease vehicles and do not want to tear them apart in order to upgrade the sound system. The Earthquake Trunk Slammer bundle will give you a colossal amount of sound pressure while maintaining sound quality. Get the bass and keep your trunk space.

Visit earthquakesound.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

