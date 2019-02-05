ARC Audio Partners with Foose Designs for 2019

MODESTO, CA (02.05.2019) – ARC Audio has partnered with Chip Foose and Foose Designs in an exclusive combined company and product marketing program for 2019. “Since our previous partnership with Foose Designs in 2005 we have continued a great relationship with Chip and the rest of the crew at Foose Designs” said Demitrios Karabinis, CEO of ARC Audio Inc. “Chip’s creativity and attention to detail in the masterpieces that he creates, combined with the diverse marketing ventures in TV, web media and at a grass roots level is an ideal match to our companies business model and marketing needs.”

Chip’s career profile is staggering, his work includes: Staff Designer / Fabricator for the Asha Corporation, where he was responsible for conceptualizing new proprietary ideas and fabrication of prototypes for the OEM’s, Stehrenberger Design as an automotive designer, creating illustrations and conceptual models; Baker Sportronics, as chief designer and fabricator of electric vehicles used in the NFL and MLB; Hot Rods by Boyd, as chief designer and builder; and of cours, working with his father, designing and building street rods, customs, studio vehicles and show cars for films such as Blade Runner, RoboCop, and Gone in 60 Seconds. Foose Design has captured an unprecedented 4 Ridler Awards at the Detroit Autorama and has been involved with 8 winners of Americans Most Beautiful Roadster. Most recently, Chip was awarded the first-ever Builder of the Decade award at the 2019 Grand National Roadster Show, in recognitions of the milestones and contributions he has made to the automotive and hot rod industries.

Back in 2004 Chip started a television series called “Overhaulin’”, which began airing on the TLC network in late April of that year. Owners were tricked while having their prized vehicle restored by Chip and his team in a week’s time. With an original run of 5 seasons, the series made nearly 90 automotive dreams come true. In 2009, Chip made a return to television, serving as a guest judge on the Discovery Channel’s “Ultimate Car Build-Off.” From 2010-2011 he also hosted the documentary series “American Icon: The Hot Rod” on Discovery’s HD Theater. Encouraged by the continued popularity of “Overhaulin,’” Discovery Communication’s Velocity network relaunched the show with all new episodes in October 2012, with ARC Audio taking part in 26 of the episodes.

“ARC Audio is proud to be the exclusive and official brand of car audio products for Foose Designs.” states Fred Lynch ARC Audio marketing manager. “We look forward to being part of some of the most beautiful and unique car builds in the world.” “This unique opportunity allows us to be included in everything from day-to-day builds to the most extensively detailed showstoppers. Along with direct involvement from Chip and his upcoming build and documentary series, the combined marketing value for both companies is priceless.”

For more information on Chip Foose and Foose Designs visit chipfoose.com. For more information on ARC Audio consumers may call 209-543-8706 or visit www.arcaudio.com.

