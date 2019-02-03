DEI Introduces 2019 New Products Catalog

AVON LAKE, OH (02.04.2019) – DEI is a leading manufacturer of innovative heat and sound control products for both the automotive and powersports aftermarket. This year the company’s new products catalog offers over 60 new thermal and acoustic product solutions for all vehicles – race, street performance, off-road, UTV/ATV, motorcycle and more.

Featured in the catalog is the company’s GOLD line of race products – Heat Sheath, Heat Shroud, Cool Cover and Heat Screen; all manufactured with a 20 oz. heat-treated lock weave pattern base glass fiber rated to 1100°F and a metalized polyimide gold lamination capable of handling direct heat up to 800°F. Other new high performance heat protection products include a transmission tunnel thermal shield for C5 and C6 Corvettes, LS Engine Coil Pack Heat Shield and Easy Loom Split Wire Sleeve.

The new catalog also features all new Flex Damping Material and numerous pre-cut, vehicle specific interior heat and sound control kits for today’s classics, interior heat and sound control kits for Sprinter vans, and headliner and side window kits for the new 2018-19 Jeep Wrangler JL. DEI also offers many new products for powersports such as the Can-Am® Commander Heat Shield Kit and Triumph TR6/250 Gearbox Cover Heat Shield Kit.

The eight page, full color catalog features high res images of each product, complete product description with part numbers and sizes and how to order information.

To order a catalog, call 800-264-9472, email Sales@DesignEngineering.com, or visit DesignEngineering.com and download the PDF.

