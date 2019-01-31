SCOSCHE Industries’ New BaseLynx System Charges Devices and Keeps Them Organized

OXNARD, CA (02.01.2019) – SCOSCHE Industries has developed an elegant solution to the challenge of keeping multiple and diverse devices charged and organized, with its new BaseLynx system.

Getting (and staying) organized and always having a charged and ready-to-go device must be high on the list of daily needs for many busy people. With that thought in mind, Scosche combined its wireless charging expertise with a multi-device organizer. It is customizable to work in multiple settings, such as home, office, or dorm. The modules, when connected, are powered by a single power cable, simplifying life even further. And that’s how BaseLynx was born, from a combination of necessity, creative design and engineering.

BaseLynx accommodates wired and wireless charging of different devices including phones, tablets, Apple watches and more. Charging elements include:

● Qi wireless fast charging dock.

● Apple Watch charging dock which utilizes the proprietary magnetic charging device provided with the Apple Watch.

● Vertical power station that holds and charges up to three devices (including: smartphones tablets, handheld gaming devices and more) and contains two 12W USB-A outlets and one 18W USB-C Power Delivery outlet.

● Powered end cap with a perfectly matching clean finish, additional 12V USB-A and 18W USB-C PD outlets, as well as a power indicator light. USB-C PD is Apple and Samsung Fast Charge compatible.

Each charging dock comes with its own AC power cord and two end caps to allow its use as an individual standalone unit.

The wireless charging modules of the BaseLynx are Qi-certified by the Wireless Power Consortium and deliver up to 10W of wireless charging power, supporting Apple and Samsung Fast Charge. Advanced safety features include Foreign Object Detection, which prevents charging if something other than a Qi-enabled device is placed on the charging surface. The BaseLynx is also engineered with a smart chip to prevent over- or under-voltage, overheating, surge or short-circuiting.

It’s designed to meet current organizational and charging needs, as well as providing the flexibility to add, subtract, and rearrange elements to suit future needs. Scosche anticipates adding new elements to the BaseLynx system to offer even more options. The BaseLynx system will be available Spring 2019.

Visit scosche.com for more.

