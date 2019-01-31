Rockford Fosgate Punch 12-Inch 500-Watt Powered Enclosure Now Available

TEMPE, AZ (02.01.2019) – Rockford Fosgate has announced the new 12-inch 500-Watt (RMS) powered subwoofer enclosure is now available. With an MSRP of $349.99, the P500-12P is an ideal bass solution for hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs.

“The Punch P500-12P gives you the ability to add great sounding bass to your factory installed or aftermarket stereo,” explained Theresa Anthony, Rockford vice president of sales and marketing. “It’s an ‘all-in-one’ solution with a 12-inch high output woofer coupled to a 500-watt internal amplifier housed in a sleek enclosure. You can change the amount of bass on the fly with the included remote level control, and the enclosure even features quick-release connectors for easy removal when you need extra cargo space.”

The Punch P500-12P’s 12-inch high-output subwoofer is impedance optimized for the built-in 500-watt class-D amplifier that features a 12db/Octave low-pass crossover, bass EQ, and on-board phase switch. The enclosure can be connected via speaker level inputs for connection to factory systems, or traditional line level inputs for aftermarket systems. It also features an intelligent auto turn-of/off circuit that eliminates the need for a separate turn-on wire. The enclosure itself is precision designed and constructed using MDF (Medium Density Fiberboard) for the best acoustical properties and covered with heat activated vinyl for an attractive finish that resists marks.

Additional features and specifications include:

• Remote bass level control included

• Subwoofer grille included

• Frequency response: 20Hz to 200Hz

• Robust Power/Ground connections

• Separate low level and speaker level inputs

• Thermal and over/under voltage protection

• Dimensions: H: 12.88in x W: 24.76in x D1: 10.91in x D2 7.71in

• CEA-2006 & CEA-2031 compliant

• Klippel verified

• 1 Year Warranty

Visit www.rockfordfosgate.com for more.

