CRUX Releases Front and Rear View Integration Interfaces for Select VW and Porsche Vehicles

RESEDA, CA (02.01.2019) – CRUX has released its latest Rear & Front interface for the VRFVW-73C and VRFPR-66F. This modules seamlessly integrates with the factory installed system.
VRFVW-73C – Complete Rear and Front vision integration system for select Volkswagen vehicles with MIB/MIB2 Systems.
VRFPR-66F – Rear & Front View Integration Interface for Porsche Vehicles with PCM 3 & 3.1 Navigation Systems.
VRFVW-73C VEHICLE COMPATIBILITY
2015 – Up Volkswagen Golf 7
2015 – Up Volkswagen Passat (B8)
NAVIGATION / RADIO COMPATIBILITY
MIB/MIB2 – Discovery Pro 8” and Composition Media 6.5” monitor
Key Features:
- Adds front and back up camera inputs plus an extra video input*.
- Uses the steering wheel control buttons or radio buttons to toggle between the inputs.
- Picture-in-picture mode combining after-market rear-view and front camera picture(s) with factory parking sensor graphics.
- Interactive parking guide lines with calibration function. – Simultaneous use of picture-in-picture factory parking sensor graphics and interactive lane lines
- Built-in on-screen display and setup.
- 2 trigger outputs (+12V max. 1A), separately adjustable switching events (CAN, ACC, camera, reverse gear)
VRFPR-66F VEHICLE COMPATIBILITY
2014 – 2016 Porsche Macan
2014 – 2016 Porsche 911 GT3
2013 – 2016 Porsche 911*
2014 – 2016 Porsche Boxster*
2009 – 2016 Porsche Cayenne
2014 – 2016 Porsche Cayman*
2010 – 2016 Porsche Panamera
NAVIGATION / RADIO COMPATIBILITY
PCM 3.1 System W/Navigation
PCM 3.0 System W/Navigation
Key Features:
- Rear & Front View Camera Inputs
- Optional coding of ParkAssist to retrofit factory PDC
- Automatically switches screen to Rear-view when Reverse gear is engaged and to Front camera view when gear is engaged to drive
- Manual activation of the front camera using the steering wheel control button
- Plug & Play Installation
