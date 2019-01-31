CRUX Releases Front and Rear View Integration Interfaces for Select VW and Porsche Vehicles

RESEDA, CA (02.01.2019) – CRUX has released its latest Rear & Front interface for the VRFVW-73C and VRFPR-66F. This modules seamlessly integrates with the factory installed system.

VRFVW-73C – Complete Rear and Front vision integration system for select Volkswagen vehicles with MIB/MIB2 Systems.

VRFPR-66F – Rear & Front View Integration Interface for Porsche Vehicles with PCM 3 & 3.1 Navigation Systems.

VRFVW-73C VEHICLE COMPATIBILITY

2015 – Up Volkswagen Golf 7

2015 – Up Volkswagen Passat (B8)

NAVIGATION / RADIO COMPATIBILITY

MIB/MIB2 – Discovery Pro 8” and Composition Media 6.5” monitor

Key Features:

Adds front and back up camera inputs plus an extra video input*.

Uses the steering wheel control buttons or radio buttons to toggle between the inputs.

Picture-in-picture mode combining after-market rear-view and front camera picture(s) with factory parking sensor graphics.

Interactive parking guide lines with calibration function. – Simultaneous use of picture-in-picture factory parking sensor graphics and interactive lane lines

Built-in on-screen display and setup.

2 trigger outputs (+12V max. 1A), separately adjustable switching events (CAN, ACC, camera, reverse gear)

VRFPR-66F VEHICLE COMPATIBILITY

2014 – 2016 Porsche Macan

2014 – 2016 Porsche 911 GT3

2013 – 2016 Porsche 911*

2014 – 2016 Porsche Boxster*

2009 – 2016 Porsche Cayenne

2014 – 2016 Porsche Cayman*

2010 – 2016 Porsche Panamera

NAVIGATION / RADIO COMPATIBILITY

PCM 3.1 System W/Navigation

PCM 3.0 System W/Navigation

Key Features:

Rear & Front View Camera Inputs

Optional coding of ParkAssist to retrofit factory PDC

Automatically switches screen to Rear-view when Reverse gear is engaged and to Front camera view when gear is engaged to drive

Manual activation of the front camera using the steering wheel control button

Plug & Play Installation

