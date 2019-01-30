The SQology Steel Valley VIII Is Set for July 27-28

NEW CUMBERLAND, WV (01.31.2019) – The SQology Steel Valley VIII will fill the HARV Arena at the Mountaineer Casino and Resort on July 27th and 28th. The event features 4X MECA SQL & 2X SQL, 3X SPL, IASCA SQ 3X and ISPLL 3X. A Top 30 Sound Quality Showdown, with over $5,000 in prizes, will be evaluated by 6 SQ Judges for each vehicle. The 6 judges, using audiophile material, is the ultimate evaluation of SQ in the tradition of the Georgia Masters and Perry Georgia. Everyone that competes in the Top 30 SQ Showdown gets a prize and or trophies as is our tradition.

Larry Chijner, the force behind the event stated, “Holding the event in the HARV Arena at the Mountaineer Resort is a tremendous opportunity for car audio enthusiasts to compete in MECA, IASCA and ISPLL formats.” Larry came out of retirement last year and his amazing 2014 BMW 4-Series will be on display for all to demo and admire.

An IASCA 3X sanctioned MotoSounds motorcycle SQ format has been added to the competition lineup. The MotoSounds SQ competition is Sunday only and registration is $30. ALL SPL Formats will be judged on Sun Only. Competing at the Steel Valley Regional will qualify MotoSounds competitors for the IASCA World Finals in Louisville, KY in October. Rules for MotoSounds SQ can be found on the IASCA website.

The Mountaineer Casino attracts over 10,000 visitors each day and the HARV Arena is just a short walk. Attracting many of those visitors to the HARV can put car audio in front of a large number of consumers.

MECA Commish Steve Stern commented, “Our club is excited about the the Steel Valley Regional VIII event. We are looking forward to a big weekend for 4X & 2X SQL and SPL -with Arc Audio as Title Sponsor for the 3rd straight year.

The show is open to general public free of charge and to the people at the Resort for the entire weekend.

“We are expecting a great turnout this year as I have seen a big upswing in Sound Quality Competiton in the last few years,” Chijner stated.

Davis Distribution has joined the Steel Valley Regional as one of the Trophy Sponsor as well as JL Audio, Hybrid Audio, Zapco, Stinger, Audible Physics, Mercury Car Audio, Brax Helix Match, Stinger, Audionutz, Maestro, Audio Visions and Revelation Audio.

The HARV will be open Friday, July 26th all day for set up and preparation for competition on the 27th and 28th.

Any manufacturers that are looking to participate may email Larry Chijner: lchijner@levinfurniture.com or to the website steelvalleyregional.com under Sponsorship information.

The Harv Arena has 24-hr security and is a indoor and air conditioned venue.

Mountaineer has multiple restaurants, beautiful Hotel, Live Horse Racing, Gaming and everything that comes with a top notch resort.

Mountaineer’s web site is moreatmountaineer.com and their phone number for room reservations is 1-800-804-0468 or 304-287-8000.

Ask for Car Audio Show rates when booking rooms for the weekend.

Competitors can pre-register on the website starting March 1 or register at the show. For more info, contact Larry at lchijner@levinfurniture.com

Visit steelvalleyregional.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

