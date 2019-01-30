SKAA is a Hit on The Strip

EDMONTON, AB, CANADA (01.31.2019) – As they say, you know you made it when you’re a hit in Vegas.

Eleven Engineering, Inc. has announced that it conducted its best ever annual Product Showcase, recently held in Las Vegas, Nev. from Jan. 8-11, 2019 at The Mirage Hotel & Casino. Eleven Engineering conducted numerous live SKAA Wireless Audio demos and had its full complement of sales, marketing, and engineering teams present during the show to discuss its existing and new products and technologies.

“To say our product showcase was our most successful ever is an understatement… it had the exhilaration of hitting the jackpot,” explained Rex Whitehead, Eleven Engineering executive vice president, sales & marketing. “From start to finish, those that visited with us were blown away with SKAA and our accompanying products and what our design engineering team has been able to accomplish. If this event was just a precursor to what the rest of the year will bring, we are looking forward to a great 2019, and beyond.”

During the event, Eleven Engineering demonstrated SKAA’s enhanced ability to simultaneously address the world’s five biggest wireless audio markets:

1. whole house (multi-zone audio)

2. home theater (TV)

3. portable/mobile

4. automotive/marine/powersports

5. pro audio/musical instrument.

Announced new products and technologies during the event included:

1. Sage SiP (System in Package)

– designed for three reasons: lower cost, lower lead-time, higher data throughput.

– upgraded radio, capable of over twice the wireless throughput of Ginseng/Saffron.

– capable of 4.1 channels over wireless (vs. 2.1 with Ginseng/Saffron).

– radio fully backwards compatible with SKAA products already in the market

– available in three variants:

o Sage-L: lowest cost model, for wireless subwoofer applications.

o Sage-M: Ginseng/Saffron equivalent model, at a lower cost / lead time than either Ginseng or Saffron.

o Sage-X: Sage configured for maximum RF throughput, enabling 4.1 channels of wireless audio. For wireless 7.1 systems and similar.

2. Serena (SKAA multi-room/multi-source transmitter)

– each Serena can serve two zones with up to four speakers per zone

– class leading speaker to speaker sync – all speakers/all zones synced within 40µs

– enables party mode (same content) or different source content to each zone

– can be expanded by adding additional Serenas

3. Saskatoon Strawberry Ecosystem (SKAA Receiver/Transmitter with BT onramp plus Merus amplifier on one module)

– time-to-market tool offering off-the-shelf motherboards, power boards, and UI boards

– an easy way to quickly prototype a SKAA compatible speaker

– motherboards include a fully featured DSP and an Infineon Merus D-Amp

– components are interchangeable: ex. any power board can be used with any mother board

– see www.dillingerlabs.com/speakers/aquarius/ for an example of a speaker that uses the Ecosystem

4. Nadja (BT to SKAA bridge)

– a SKAA compatible module that can receive Bluetooth audio or an aux signal, then

rebroadcast it via SKAA to 4 SKAA receivers as well as playing it locally

– a single Bluetooth connection is effectively sent to five different speakers, with all speakers

synced within 40 microseconds

– also able to act as a SKAA receiver

5. SKAA Pro technology

– pro version fully compatible within the SKAA standard

– low latency 18ms with 1:2 relation

– ideal for DJ duos, portable DJ set-up and other Pro applications

– world’s first SKAA Pro products to be released by legendary MI/Pro brand at NAMM 2019

Visit elevenengineering.com and SKAA.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

