Alpine Electronics Debuts Ultra-Shallow AV System with Powerstack

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.31.2019) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. debuted the iLX-W650, a 7-inch mech-less Audio/Video (AV) system with a unique, shallow chassis and an amp-stacking capability called PowerStack. The iLX-W650 in conjunction with the KTA-450 Power Pack Amplifier won a 2019 International CES Innovation Award in the In-Vehicle Audio/Video category. It joins four other currently available Alpine AV/AVN systems.

“The iLX-W650 and the KTA-450 Power Pack Amplifier create an impressive system that delivers an amazing amount of power without the need for a traditional, secondary amplifier,” said Mike Anderson, vice president and general manager, aftermarket business unit, Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. “This combination represents an easy way for our retailers to outfit their customers’ vehicles with upgraded sound.”

New Features and Connectivity

The iLX-W650 boasts several unique interface and form factor advancements. The new swipe control interface is designed for easy use so drivers can keep their eyes on the road. A two-finger swipe motion moving up, sown, left, or right will control volume up, volume down, track skip forward, and track skip back. The two-finger swipe can be done at any location on the touch screen, eliminating the need for the driver to search and touch a specific area for do each command.

The iLX-W650 is a mech-less design (no CD/DVD slot) and has a very shallow chassis that measures only 2.4-inches deep. The shallow chassis allows the system to fit into vehicles that do not have a lot of depth behind the dashboard or into other applications that require a small amount of space. Complementing the iLX-W650 is the new KTA-450 Power Pack Amplifier (sold separately).

The amplifier measures just 7” W x 3.5” H x 1.25” D and fits in the open space behind the iLX-W650 using the included bracket, creating the PowerStack design. The combined depth of the iLX-W650, KTA-450, and mounting bracket equals less than the depth of a standard 2-DIN chassis. The KTA-450 features Alpine’s exclusive amplifier technology, Dynamic Peak Power (DPP) which delivers bursts of power during dynamic musical passages, essentially doubling the amplifier’s power without increasing its size. When the two products are used together, the system produces 400-watts DPP without the bulk and hassle of a traditional amplifier. The KTA-450 has a one-sided terminal layout for easy installation and a plug-and-play connection for the iLX-W650.

Entertainment and System Expansion

The iLX-W650 is compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto with the Google Assistant, and features Bluetooth wireless technology. It is also SiriusXM-Ready (SXV300 Connect Vehicle Tuner Kit sold separately, SiriusXM subscription required). A USB port allows for other external devices to be accessed by the iLX-W650.

The iLX-W650 is equipped with the core building blocks to expand upon the system if desired. Three 4-volt pre-outs allow aftermarket speakers, subwoofers, additional amplifiers and sound processors to be added. Two camera inputs allow for the addition of multiple cameras including a rear-view camera (sold separately).

Lineup and Availability

The iLX-W650 will be available in March for $500. All five in-dash display models will be available at authorized Alpine retailers.

Visit www.alpine-usa.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

