FOX Sports 2 to Televise KICKER Arenacross Series Thursday, January 31

– Cycle City Promotions has come to an agreement with FOX Sports 2 to televise several races in the KICKER Arenacross Winter Series, with over 10 full hours of content including a profile on KICKER’s global headquarters and additional 30-second spots produced by KICKER. The first race will air January 31 at 9 p.m., EST.

Cycle City Promotions started its Arenacross series in 1995 as a part-time venture, going full time in 2005. It has since grown into the largest series in the genre. In 2018 Cycle City founder Tod Hammock started the process of finding a media company to produce a show covering the events.

“We looked at multiple outlets and came to an agreement with FOX Sports 2,” Hammock said. “We felt it would be the perfect fit.”

The winter KICKER Arenacross series started in Loveland, Colo., and finishes in Salt Lake City. Averaging 350 competitors and more than 5,000 attendees per show, the series in the longest running in the country.

As a part of that effort, the company will involve authorized KICKER dealers at every stop so consumers attending the Arenacross Series can learn about products to put in their UTV, truck or motorcycle from the very people that install the products. KICKER products will be on display as well.

“Our mantra is to take the brand where our core demographic has fun,” Campbell explained. “Arenacross is one of the key things they get excited about. Whether it’s audio for a bike, a side-by-side, a truck or a boat, we have what they need. It just makes sense, especially as the series becomes more and more popular.”

Visit kickerarenacross.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

