CRUX Releases New Front and Rear Integration Packages for Ford F150

RESEDA, CA (01.30.2019) – CRUX has released its new RFM Multi View Integration Interface with Side Mirror Mounted Cameras for Ford F-150 with 8” Screen.

This product is compatible with the following vehicles: 2015 – 2017 Ford F150 with 8” screen (with removable OEM side mirror camera cover at the bottom).

NAVIGATION / RADIO COMPATIBILITY

With 8” Systems – It’s a Multi view Integration Interface equipped with A/V Input and Side Mirror – Mounted Cameras. CRUX has perfected Blind Spot, Rear, Front and Multi Camera Integration with this new modules.

Adds a reverse camera input plus 6 video inputs.

Uses the steering wheel control buttons to toggle between the sources.

Turn signals automatically trigger the corresponding side camera.

Turn signal camera trigger can be turned on or off by using the SWC button.

