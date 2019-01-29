CRUX Releases New Front and Rear Integration Packages for Ford F150

RESEDA, CA (01.30.2019) – CRUX has released its new RFM Multi View Integration Interface with Side Mirror Mounted Cameras for Ford F-150 with 8” Screen.
This product is compatible with the following vehicles: 2015 – 2017 Ford F150 with 8” screen (with removable OEM side mirror camera cover at the bottom).
NAVIGATION / RADIO COMPATIBILITY
With 8” Systems – It’s a Multi view Integration Interface equipped with A/V Input and Side Mirror – Mounted Cameras. CRUX has perfected Blind Spot, Rear, Front and Multi Camera Integration with this new modules.
- Adds a reverse camera input plus 6 video inputs.
- Uses the steering wheel control buttons to toggle between the sources.
- Turn signals automatically trigger the corresponding side camera.
- Turn signal camera trigger can be turned on or off by using the SWC button.
