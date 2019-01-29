Alpine Electronics Expands the Glow of its Halo with the ILX-F259

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.30.2019) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. has added a second model to its popular Alpine Halo9 product lineup. The new iLX-F259 continues with the company’s innovative and category-defining “hovering” screen platform. It debuted today during the 2019 International CES, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Jan. 8-11.

“Alpine revolutionized the industry last year with the iLX-F309, the first product to bring an oversized screen to vehicles without the need for custom installation,” said Mike Anderson, vice president and general manager, brand business unit, Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. “The new iLX-F259 carries on the popularity of this format and includes some totally new features for 2019.”

The iLX-F259 is an AM/FM/Digital Media Receiver with a 9-inch WVGA touch screen and mech-less design (no CD/DVD slot). It uses a 1-DIN chassis for installation and its screen “hovers” over the vehicle’s dashboard, allowing the oversize screen to be added to a variety of vehicles without the need for custom installation.

Customizable User Interface

A new feature being introduced with the iLX-F259 is a customizable user interface that uses swipe and drag-and-drop motions. Widgets for clocks, Bluetooth functions and audio sources can be easily dragged-and-dropped to make up to three customizable home screens. Users can personalize the backgrounds using their own photos or choose from several pre-loaded patterns.

Installation Fitment

The iLX-F259’s 9-inch screen is attached to an adjustable mount that is connected to a traditional 1-DIN chassis. The screen can be tilted at four pre-set angle points to better match the tilt and height of the dashboard and can be positioned 20 millimeters (mm) deeper than the default position and lowered up to 30mm from the default position, to adjust for the distance and height of the dash and to avoid any buttons or features on the dash. Once the positions are determined, the screen and mount are fixed to the chassis for a rigid and factory fit and finish.

Entertainment Features and System Expansion

The iLX-F259 takes advantage of smartphone compatibility through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™ with the Google Assistant. It features Bluetooth wireless technology with audio streaming and is SiriusXM-Ready (requires a SiriusXM tuner and subscription, sold separately). External sources can be connected via the USB port or AUX input. The iLX-F259 has one universal rear camera input, or additional cameras can be added with the KCX-C2600B Multi-Camera Selector (cameras and selector sold separately).

The iLX-F309 has the same features as the iLX-F259 (except for the customizable interface) and includes HD Radio, an HDMI input and the ability to retain select factory features through the iDatalink Maestro module (sold separately).

The iLX-F259 will ship in March for $800 SRI, and the iLX-F309 is available now for $1,100 SRI. Both models will be for sale at authorized Alpine retailers.

Visit alpine-usa.com for a store locator.

