Super Bowl LIII Week on SiriusXM

NEW YORK, NY (01.29.2019) – SiriusXM has announced its wide-ranging audio coverage for Super Bowl LIII, offering multiple live broadcasts of the game in eight languages, a dedicated Super Bowl LIII pop up channel, plus an unparalleled mix of sports, entertainment and music programming throughout Super Bowl Week.

On Sunday, February 3 (6:00 pm ET), SiriusXM’s coverage of Super Bowl LIII from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will showcase 10 different game broadcasts to choose from, available on SiriusXM radios, as well as on the SiriusXM app for authenticated subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access package.

Westwood One national radio broadcast

New England Patriots radio broadcast

Los Angeles Rams radio broadcast

Spanish language broadcast

Chinese language broadcast

German language broadcast

French language broadcast

Japanese language broadcast

Hungarian language broadcast

Portuguese language broadcast

Channel numbers for broadcasts can be found here: SiriusXM.com/SuperBowlLIII

On Saturday, February 2, SiriusXM NFL Radio will have live interviews from the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors event that salutes the top players and performers of the 2018 season, including the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide, the AP Most Valuable Player, AP Coach of the Year and more. Listeners will also hear live coverage of the announcement of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019.

Several other SiriusXM sports, entertainment and music channels will broadcast from the SiriusXM set on Radio Row at the Georgia World Congress Center, culminating in a showcase day of programming on Friday, February 1.

Kevin Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz will host a special edition of their SiriusXM show, Straight from the Hart, live from Radio Row on Friday at 11:00 am ET (Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio, SiriusXM 96)

Jenny McCarthy hosts a special edition of The Jenny McCarthy Show live from Radio Row on Friday at 10:00 am ET (SiriusXM Stars, channel 109).

Joel and Victoria Osteen will host their show from Radio Row at 11:00 am ET on Friday (airs Friday at 5:00 pm ET on Joel Osteen Radio, SiriusXM 128).

2014 NASCAR Champion Kevin Harvick hosts his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show, Happy Hours, live from Radio Row on Friday at 11:00 am ET (SiriusXM 90).

Storme Warren hosts a special edition of his country music show, The Storme Warren Show, live from Radio Row on Friday at 7:00 am ET (The Highway, SiriusXM 56)

DJ Whoo Kid will host a special edition of his weekly show on Eminem’s Shade 45 channel from Radio Row on Friday at noon ET. The show will air on Shade 45 (SiriusXM 45) at 4:00 pm ET and on Hip Hop Nation (SiriusXM 44) at 6:00 pm ET.

Gary Dell’Abate and Jon Hein will host The Howard Stern Wrap Up Show on Howard Stern’s exclusive SiriusXM channel, Howard 101, live from Radio Row on Friday at 1:00 pm ET (SiriusXM 101).

Other SiriusXM highlights for Super Bowl Week:

Super Bowl LIII Radio launches as a special week long pop-up channel today, January 28 (SiriusXM channel 4). The channel will be the home for highlights from the best programming happening across several SiriusXM channels during Super Bowl Week. It will include commentary and analysis from SiriusXM’s personalities, interviews with some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports, various music specials and more, all in one place.

Throughout the week, Super Bowl LIII Radio will feature broadcasts of past Super Bowls and live coverage of NFL press conferences, and will be a valuable source for fans seeking info on the NFL activities happening in Atlanta, including Super Bowl Experience and GameDay Fan Plaza, and game day specifics on transportation, parking, stadium security and more.

On Wednesday and Thursday, ESPNU Radio on SiriusXM (SiriusXM 84) will broadcast live from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm ET from the College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta, featuring shows hosted by Wes Durham, Ben Hartsock and Geoff Schwartz.

Additionally, SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio (Sirius 210, XM 87), Business Radio Powered by The Wharton School (SiriusXM 132) and comedian Michael Yo from Entertainment Weekly Radio (SiriusXM 105) will present several shows during the week from various venues including Radio Row, Super Bowl Experience and Atlanta’s Centennial Park.

