RaceSport Lighting Names 2018 Tint World Franchise Dealer of the Year

MASSAPEQUA, NY (01.29.2019) – Tint World Store #050 located at 4722 Sunrise Highway in Massapequa, NY was honored by Race Sport Lighting as the “2018 Tint World Franchise Dealer of the Year.”Pictured are Santiago Rojas and Domenica Rojas (Owners), Neil Halprin (Race Sport MFR Rep) receiving the Award at their Retail Location. Tint World’s outstanding performance, excellent marketing skills and true dedication make them one of the premier lighting retailers in the Metro New York territory. The dealer’s store presentation and excellent of use of social media, as well as participating in local events and being fully stocked makes for a winning formula. “We are so thankful for the Tint World Franchise partners and are excited to honor their loyalty and hard work selling our brand in 2018. Its because of them, that Race Sport Lighting continues to be the leading lighting brand in the industry. They understand the quality, service, support, and excitement behind the Race Sport Lighting brand that sets them apart from the competition,” stated Race Sport Lighting President Steven Jergensen.
Visit racesportinc.com and tintworld.com for more.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.