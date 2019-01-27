SEMA Appoints Tom Gattuso VP of Events

DIAMOND BAR, CA (01.28.2019) – Tom Gattuso has been named SEMA VP of Events and will have primary management responsibilities for the SEMA Show and other association events. With nearly 25 years of event management experience, including eight years as SEMA Director of Trade Shows, Gattuso will lead the events team, guiding day-to-day planning, operations and execution, while working with all departments to support the association’s strategic vision.

Gattuso, who is an active member of several event and trade show boards on both the regional and national levels, will work with SEMA’s senior management team and volunteer leaders to shape the SEMA Show in the years ahead.

The SEMA Show is consistently rated among the top trade events in the country, with more than 2,400 exhibitors and over 160,000 total in attendance at the 2018 SEMA Show. Plans are currently in progress for the 2019 SEMA Show, taking place Nov. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV.

Visit semashow.com and sema.org for more.

