SEMA Appoints Tom Gattuso VP of Events

DIAMOND BAR, CA (01.28.2019) – Tom Gattuso has been named SEMA VP of Events and will have primary management responsibilities for the SEMA Show and other association events. With nearly 25 years of event management experience, including eight years as SEMA Director of Trade Shows, Gattuso will lead the events team, guiding day-to-day planning, operations and execution, while working with all departments to support the association’s strategic vision.“The SEMA Show has a long history of delivering value to our industry participants and I’m excited to contribute to the future of this annual event,” said Gattuso. “The event is a reflection of the industry. As the industry continues to evolve, so, too, will the Show. I’m looking forward to being a part of the evolution.”
Gattuso, who is an active member of several event and trade show boards on both the regional and national levels, will work with SEMA’s senior management team and volunteer leaders to shape the SEMA Show in the years ahead.“The SEMA Show has served our industry as an invaluable business marketplace for more than fifty years” said SEMA President and CEO Chris Kersting. “Tom Gattuso represents a strong addition to our executive management team who will help SEMA provide a dynamic trade show that continues to exceed expectations.”
The SEMA Show is consistently rated among the top trade events in the country, with more than 2,400 exhibitors and over 160,000 total in attendance at the 2018 SEMA Show. Plans are currently in progress for the 2019 SEMA Show, taking place Nov. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV.
Visit semashow.com and sema.org for more.
