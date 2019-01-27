Retro Manufacturing Seeking Customer Service and Sales Manager

JOB TITLE: Customer Service and Sales Manager

REPORTS TO: General Manager

SUMMARY OF POSITION:

Develops and implements sales plans. Supervises customer service representatives with the objective to meet or exceed sales goals and operational standards.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Effectively oversee, manage, and train in-house customer service representatives (CSR’s).

• Help CSR’s to identify sales opportunities within existing dealer base. Work with CSR’s to maximize business with existing dealer base by reviewing product mix, dealer agreements, and dealer websites.

• Ensure all customers receive a high level of customer service.

• Develop sales strategies and set sales targets.

• Review sales reports.

• Analyze market to find new customers while increasing current customer sales volume.

• Address customer product or technical concerns as needed.

• Research and recommend new product categories and new products.

• Partner with Marketing Team to develop and implement marketing plan.

• Coordinate with the Warehouse Team for accuracy and timeliness of product delivery.

QUALIFICATIONS:

• 2-3 years of experience in customer service and/or sales management.

• Proven leadership and ability to drive sales team, and deliver a high level of customer service.

• High attention to accuracy and efficiency is required.

• Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, and Outlook).

• Ability to accurately enter data and perform mathematical calculations.

• Self-motivated and flexible with the ability to operate with minimal direction.

• Capable of multi-tasking and problem solving.

• Possess strong organizational, oral and written communication skills.

• Knowledge of and experience with customer relationship management (CRM) software and sales order processing software.

• Classic car, electronics, or auto knowledge a plus, but not required.

Benefits:

• Medical, dental, and vision

• 401K

• Paid vacation and sick days

Please send resume and salary history.

*If you do not follow these instructions, your resume will not be viewed.*

Share this:



Tweet

