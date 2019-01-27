Retro Manufacturing Seeking Customer Service and Sales Manager

JOB TITLE: Customer Service and Sales Manager
REPORTS TO: General Manager
SUMMARY OF POSITION:
Develops and implements sales plans. Supervises customer service representatives with the objective to meet or exceed sales goals and operational standards.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Effectively oversee, manage, and train in-house customer service representatives (CSR’s).
• Help CSR’s to identify sales opportunities within existing dealer base. Work with CSR’s to maximize business with existing dealer base by reviewing product mix, dealer agreements, and dealer websites.
• Ensure all customers receive a high level of customer service.
• Develop sales strategies and set sales targets.
• Review sales reports.
• Analyze market to find new customers while increasing current customer sales volume.
• Address customer product or technical concerns as needed.
• Research and recommend new product categories and new products.
• Partner with Marketing Team to develop and implement marketing plan.
• Coordinate with the Warehouse Team for accuracy and timeliness of product delivery.
QUALIFICATIONS:
• 2-3 years of experience in customer service and/or sales management.
• Proven leadership and ability to drive sales team, and deliver a high level of customer service.
• High attention to accuracy and efficiency is required.
• Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, and Outlook).
• Ability to accurately enter data and perform mathematical calculations.
• Self-motivated and flexible with the ability to operate with minimal direction.
• Capable of multi-tasking and problem solving.
• Possess strong organizational, oral and written communication skills.
• Knowledge of and experience with customer relationship management (CRM) software and sales order processing software.
• Classic car, electronics, or auto knowledge a plus, but not required.
Benefits:
• Medical, dental, and vision
• 401K
• Paid vacation and sick days
Please send resume and salary history.
*If you do not follow these instructions, your resume will not be viewed.*
