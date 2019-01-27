Phoenix Gold Launches MX Series Subwoofers

CLEARWATER, FL (01.28.2019) – The series everyone has been asking for, MX from Phoenix Gold, launches a sub-compact line of subwoofers engineered for vehicles where space is at a premium, like trucks, jeeps and sports cars. The MX series proves that amazing things can come in small packages.

Available now from Authorized Phoenix Gold dealers, the MX Slim woofer lineup includes:

• MX12D4 12” with Dual 4Ohm Voice Coils

• MX12D2 12” with Dual 2Ohm Voice Coils

• MX10D4 10” with Dual 4Ohm Voice Coils

• MX10D2 10” with Dual 2Ohm Voice Coils

Visit phoenixgold.com for more.

