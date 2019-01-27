Phoenix Gold Launches MX Series Subwoofers

CLEARWATER, FL (01.28.2019) – The series everyone has been asking for, MX from Phoenix Gold, launches a sub-compact line of subwoofers engineered for vehicles where space is at a premium, like trucks, jeeps and sports cars. The MX series proves that amazing things can come in small packages.Phoenix Gold’s new slim mount subwoofers are designed to deliver even deeper, more accurate bass in tight environments. Perfect for installations where depth is limited, and a small enclosure is needed. Emphasizing reliability and style, these subwoofers are ideal for nearly any system or budget. These subwoofers are engineered strong to withstand those with a zealous use of the volume knob and keep the music going. Each model contains glass fiber-reinforced cones, high temperature OFC copper voice coils with Torriform Voice Coil and KlaraForm Vented Kapton Former Technology, oversized motor structures and rugged woven tinsel leads for maximum reliability. Phoeniroll Surround Technology promotes linear motion within the 22mm of peak-to-peak excursion. While performance is great in a small enclosure, if depth is the only hurdle, a larger but shallow box will squeeze even more performance out of these outstanding woofers.
Available now from Authorized Phoenix Gold dealers, the MX Slim woofer lineup includes:
• MX12D4 12” with Dual 4Ohm Voice Coils
• MX12D2 12” with Dual 2Ohm Voice Coils
• MX10D4 10” with Dual 4Ohm Voice Coils
• MX10D2 10” with Dual 2Ohm Voice Coils
Visit phoenixgold.com for more.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.