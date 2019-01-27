Industry Members Working Together to Create Awareness, Connect with Consumers… and Drive Sales

– Creating consumer awareness has never been more important than it is today for the 12volt industry. This past weekend it was terrific to see members of the 12volt industry working together to showcase our wide range of products directly to consumers. Retailers, manufacturers, distributors and rep firms invested time and energy to be on site at the New York Boat Show, Portland Auto Show and Papo’s Alarm and Sound in Lakeland, FL. Waves and Wheels presented the company’s Bluave Audio brand to consumers at the Overland Park Boat Show in Overland Park, KS.

In a phone call from the event Barcia said “We set up and worked with the Papo’s team to sell some products and Sony. We brought a couple dozen Dunkin’ DoNuts and they went fast. The event went very well… working with dealers at their events creates a strong business, and personal, relation ship that shows in overall sales.”

February is just a few days away and spring will not be far behind. The remote starter season will fade with warmer weather-giving away to car audio and in-vehicle products, marine motorcycle plus powersports products. As an industry let’s all work together to create awareness, connect with consumers… and drive sales.

