Neil’s Specialty Sound Name Drawn In The 8th 12volt Spin-To-Win

SHREVEPORT LA (01.26.19) On Friday morning, January 25th at 10AM, the 12volt Spin-To-Win Wheel rolled for the 8th time. The Spin-To-Win wheel featured prizes from 16 top 12volt brands.

Neil’s Specialty Sound, Eureka CA, was the lucky 12volt retailer winning the 8th 12volt Spin-To-Win.

The 8th 12volt Spin-To-Win landed on the PowerBass space on the wheel. The Neil’s Specialty Sound slip was drawn from the jar as the winner of the PowerBass BT-100 Portable Bluetooth Speaker…. MSRP $129.95.

A call to Neil’s Specialty Sound and Neil Tona answered the phone. We told him he won the PowerBass Bluetooth speaker. He said “I saw that….just now on the post you made on Instagram. This is awesome and I can’t wait to get it. My girlfriend says I am in the stereo business but never listen in my shop. Now I can”.

Spinning out a new winner each week, the 12Volt Spin-To-Win Wheel is designed to bring some fun to the industry. 12volt retailers can win cool prizes and top brands receive visibility across the marketplace.

Prizes on the wheel included – a Wet Sounds 420 BT EQ, JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, a Directed DS4 Backpack with T-Shirt and beanie inside, a pair of Memphis M-BUDAir bluetooth wireless earbuds, a SiriusXM SXV300 vehicle tuner, CRUX CCH-01S, Kicker CushBT smart headphones, dB Drive WDXMOTO-G2 speakers, RaceSport 164’ LED strip lighting reel, AIS add-on CD Player, Quantum Audio powersports amp/speaker combo, Sony 6 Channel DSP Amp, Cerwin Vega Speaker package, DS18 portable speaker, Diamond Audio Speaker package and PowerBass BT100 portable Bluetooth speaker.

Also in spaces on the 12volt Spin-To-Wheel are a $100. gift card and a 12volt News special web feature for the winning 12volt retailer.

The first 7 winners of the 12volt Spin-To-Win…Stereo & Video Center-Tyler TX, The Outlaw Garage-Franklin TN, Exotic Sounds-West Palm Beach FL, Endless Possibilities-Aurora IL., Go Auto Sound in Union City NJ, Al&Ed’s South Bay CA and No Limitz Car Audio in Upland VA. Congratulations to all.

Let’s have some fun. The next spin is Friday, February 1st.. #12voltspin when making Instagram posts to get your store entered to win. This news update from the 12volt Central Studios… always more @12voltnews.com.

Want to enter for future spins? It’s easy – when making an Instagram post include the hashtag #12voltspin. A slip for your company will be added to the slips in the jar.

With 18 chances to WIN, the 12Volt Spin-To-Win Wheel is ready to shower a lucky weekly winner with one of the cool prizes.

Stay tuned to www.12voltnews.com on the web and @12voltnews on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for 12volt Spin-To-Win announcements every Friday!

