Maxxsonics USA Announces the Passing of Executive Ted Henricks

– Maxxsonics is saddened to announce that its Vice President, Ted Henricks, passed away suddenly on Wednesday morning, January 23rd at his home in McHenry, IL.

Alden Stiefel, President and CEO of Maxxsonics said, “Ted was an incredibly talented co-worker who added so much value to our business, it truly cannot be measured. Maxxsonics is not just a company, it’s a family. It is my family. Many of you know Ted was also one of my closest friends; we worked together for nearly 25 years.

“Ted was the one of us at Maxxsonics who was most in love with the music and the passion that drives our industry. NEVER was his office quiet. Pink Floyd will live on at Maxxsonics forever in our memories of Ted.”

Ted Henricks was one of the founding members of Maxxsonics in 2001. While Ted held several positions throughout the organization, he never drifted far from his passion of sales and marketing where he served as the company’s Vice President and TREMENDOUS comic.

The company has created a tribute page to share memories and post comments: maxxsonics.com/ted-henricks

The family is planning funeral services in the next few days. Details will be posted on the tribute page shortly. For customers and friends that have questions, please send an email to info@maxxsonics.com

