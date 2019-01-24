NavAtlas Appoints Audio America as Their First 12Volt Distributor in the U.S.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA (01.25.2019) – SoCal-based Powersports Audio/Video manufacturer NavAtlas has appointed Audio America as their first 12Volt distributor in the United States; NavAtlas has primarily focused on Powersports specialty retailers across the country. Audio America will broaden NavAtlas’s distribution footprint into 12Volt retailers and Key Ecommerce accounts in the South East.

“Our new relationship with NavAtlas meshes well with our established vendor partners. It is an ongoing priority for Audio America to seek out partnerships which provide more options for our customers and create substantial growth opportunities for all three parties: dealers, the vendor, and Audio America,” said Jonathan Elster, CEO of Audio America.

NavAtlas delivers a complete Audio solution that’s strictly MAP enforced, from Large Touchscreen Multi-Media Command Centers that will control the driver’s universe to a complete line of digitally Amplified Soundbars, Cage speakers and Cage and Under Seat Subwoofers.

Part of the total Audio solution, NavAtlas is the only Audio manufacturer to offer a complete line of communication equipment from Intercoms, Headsets and Car to Car radios. NavAtlas is the “Total Package.” Audio America has its hand on the heartbeat of the Audio industry. With their dedicated 12V Sales force and command of their territory NavAtlas is excited to be a part of the Audio America team, stated Patrick Brooks “Chief bottle Washer” for NavAtlas.

Visit audioamerica.com for more.

