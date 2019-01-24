KENWOOD Doubles Up on Annual Rep Awards

LONG BEACH, CA (01.25.2019) – KENWOOD USA recognized its top independent sales representative firms and individuals at its annual awards gathering, held in Las Vegas during CES. The worldwide producer of premium in-vehicle entertainment products presented Excellence in Sales awards for rep firms and Sales Rep of the Year awards for individual reps in its three national territories.

Hector Mena, principal partner of Momentum Marketing in Texas, won the Sales Rep of the Year award as his rep firm received the Excellence in Sales award for KENWOOD’s Midwest territory. In the West, N&S Marketing and Sales was the Excellence in Sales award recipient. Ryan Christie, who manages Oregon, southwest Washington and southern Idaho for N&S, received Sales Rep of the Year honors.

“It’s so much fun to do this,” said Scott Caswell, senior marketing manager for KENWOOD. “Anytime we can bring our team together in celebration of a job well done, it’s something to look forward to. Also, holding this event at the beginning of CES sets the tone for a great show and a great kickoff to 2019.”

