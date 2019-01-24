DAS Inc. Seeking Inside Sales Representative

We are looking for an Inside Sales Representative PRO to join our Palmyra, PA team.

What makes you a PRO? You understand telephone sales. You enjoy building your dealer base and growing relationships with your dealers. You want to be part of the best 12V sales team in the industry.

You will be selling great product lines to both business establishments and individuals, helping them grow their business.

To be considered, we’re looking for:

– You to have a High School diploma, GED equivalent or College diploma

– You to have Aftermarket Car Audio or Consumer Electronics sales experience

It would be a plus, if you have:

– 12-volt installation experience

You must have:

– Sales experience and be able to travel occasionally.

CONTACT: www.dasinc.com/#careers.cfm –– OR –– (717) 687-5387 X602 Beth H.

