Alpine Announces Dynamic Sales and Marketing as Rep Firm of the Year for the Brand Business Unit

TORRANCE, CA (01.25.2019) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. recently announced its 2018 Rep Firm of the Year for the Brand (aftermarket) Business Unit. Dynamic Sales and Marketing from Florida was named Rep Firm of the Year at Alpine’s recent rep meeting held at the International CES in Las Vegas.President John Schneid and sales reps JC Iglesias and Bruno Maffucci make up the Alpine team. The trio ended 2018 with a 38-percent sales increase over 2017. In addition to exceeding their sales goals for the year, they were responsible for compiling the most sales in the eastern region of the Alpine Halo9 iLX-F309, Alpine’s influential 9-inch AV receiver that was launched in 2018. The Dynamic team also worked closely with Eric Brooks, Alpine’s Brand Specialist in Florida who was hired in 2018, to collaborate on sales and marketing activities. Besides exceeding the challenging sales goals set for them, the honor for Dynamic Sales and Marketing was even more significant this year because it marked their recognition as Alpine’s Rep Firm of the Year for the second year in a row.
“Dynamic Sales and Marketing has consistently represented Alpine with great customer service and stellar results,” said Mike Anderson, Vice President and General Manager, Brand Business Unit, Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. “Having done this once is difficult on its own but being recognized two years in a row is a remarkable achievement, and we commend them on this great accomplishment.”
