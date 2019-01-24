Alpine Announces Dynamic Sales and Marketing as Rep Firm of the Year for the Brand Business Unit

TORRANCE, CA (01.25.2019) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. recently announced its 2018 Rep Firm of the Year for the Brand (aftermarket) Business Unit. Dynamic Sales and Marketing from Florida was named Rep Firm of the Year at Alpine’s recent rep meeting held at the International CES in Las Vegas.

“Dynamic Sales and Marketing has consistently represented Alpine with great customer service and stellar results,” said Mike Anderson, Vice President and General Manager, Brand Business Unit, Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. “Having done this once is difficult on its own but being recognized two years in a row is a remarkable achievement, and we commend them on this great accomplishment.”

Visit alpine-usa.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

